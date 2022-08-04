Creative Sound Blaster X1 USB DAC unveiled

Creative has launched their latest headphone amplifier, the Creative Sound Blaster X1, the device comes with the Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine technology.

The new Creative Sound Blaster X1 is now available to buy in the US and the device retails for $69.99, more details about the device are below.

With Sound Blaster Surround Virtualization, users get to enjoy a phenomenal mesh of depth and range in audio immersion across movies, music and games. CrystalVoice technology caters for a host of smart adjustments during conference calls with features like SmartVolume and Acoustic Echo Cancellation; there is also SmartComms Kit which helps to reduce background noise effectively and auto-mute users when they are not speaking. There are professionally-tuned audio and game presets to further please gamers; Scout Mode detects subtle audio cues and makes them obvious to keep gamers one step ahead of their competitors all the time.

Users also get to enjoy Super X-Fi headphone holography, an acknowledged game changer which redefines headphone listening by recreating the soundstage of a premium multi-speaker system for an expansive experience. Furthermore, ear-mapping via the SXFI app tailors to users’ ears and helps them immerse in all their audio, especially movies and games, in the most natural way.

You can find out more information about the new Creative Sound Blaster X1 USB DAC over at the Creative website at the link below.

Source Creative

