IFA 2022 will go ahead as in person event

The IFA 2022 will go ahead as a full-size in-person event, this will be the first year that the event takes place as a normal event since the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

This year IFA will take place in Berlin between the 2nd and 6th of September and we can expect to see many of the top manufacturers return to the event.

IFA Berlin – the world’s most important trade show for consumer electronics and household appliances – is making a large-scale and real-life return this year, from 2-6 September 2022. Brands, manufacturers and retailers alike are queuing up to come to Berlin, following a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic. Two-thirds of IFA’s Top exhibitors have already confirmed their attendance, with a huge number of exhibitors planning to return at the same scale as in 2019, the last IFA year before the pandemic. This is in line with strong bookings across the board for all exhibition spaces.

The return of IFA continues to get a lot of positive feedback from retailers across Europe and beyond. All major retail groups have confirmed that they will be in Berlin, ready to see the action. For them, IFA is a key platform and their first large-scale opportunity to reconnect with brands, discuss innovation and ensure a resilient supply chain ahead of the most important shopping season of the year.

You can find out more details about IFA 2022 over at the IFA website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out what new devices will be launching.

Source IFA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals