If you are searching for an alternative to ice packs that can be worn around your neck to help relieve stress, muscle fatigue and more. You might be interested in the Thermo Necks system available via Indiegogo. Gently lowering your necks temperature using room temperature icing leads to a significant improvement in overall condition say it is creators.

Early bird pricing are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $89 or £71 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the standard retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“THERMONECKS cools the neck, addressing heat generated from or posture, stress, and excessive muscle use, effectively reducing inflammation and pain in the neck and shoulder areas.”

Ice pack alternative

“We’ve chosen two distinct temperatures tailored to the neck area, considering the differing temperature sensitivities between the cervical spine and carotid artery. Degrevels dual cooling technology employs proven temperatures for safe and effective relief of stress and heat sensations resulting from muscle tension.

If the Thermo Necks campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Thermo Necks ice pack alternative project analyze the promotional video below.

Neck cooling counteracts cognitive impairments from stress and anxiety, boosting work productivity and academic performance. Maintaining a comfortable neck temFErature aids in alleviating insomnia and fostenng higher-quality sleep. THERMONECKS neck cooling stimulates the vagus nerve, reducing anxiety and alleviating stress by lowering cortisol hormone levels.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and functionality overview for the ice pack alternative, jump over to the official Thermo Necks crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals