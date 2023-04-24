Porsche 911 GT2 racing car gets a performance boost

Porsche has announced that it is giving its Porsche 911 GT2 racing car a performance boost and the main updates for the car include improved aerodynamics, redesigned wheels improved shock absorbers, and more.

The Porsche 911 GT2 racing car is based on the 991 generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS sports car and it features a twin-turbo 3.8 litre flat-six engine, the car is designed to be used on the track and is not road legal.

Porsche Motorsport has created the next evolution of the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport for its customer teams contesting GT2 championships. The update primarily includes extensively optimised aerodynamics, redesigned 18-inch wheels and modified shock absorbers as well as further improved safety features. The underlying technology of the racing car remains unchanged and is still based on the high-performance 991-generation 911 GT2 RS sports car powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre flat-six engine.

Extensively revised aerodynamics is the key component of the evolution version. The front section features a new apron with modified air intakes for brake cooling and the diffuser as well as a centrally-mounted radiator at the front. The front lid has been adapted to provide appropriate ventilation. A redesigned front splitter generates more downforce on the front axle. In combination with the new and higher Gurney flap on the rear wing, the aerodynamic balance has also improved.

You can find out more information about the updated Porsche 911 GT2 racing car over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche





