Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT in action (video)

Last week Porsche unveiled the new Cayenne and now we get to see the new Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT in action, the video below gives us a look at the latest Cayenne Coupe Turbo model.

The new Cayenne comes with an updated design and a wide range of new technology, there is now a large display that spans the whole of the dashboard inside the car, and Porsche is now offering the Cayenne a range of lightweight sports packages and more.

Outside the EU, the Turbo GT designed for maximum on-road performance is still the top model in the Cayenne range in most Porsche markets. It is available exclusively as a coupé and benefits from all the optimisations and innovations of the model series. In addition, the output of the four-litre V8 biturbo engine of the Turbo GT has been increased by 14 kW (19 PS) to 485 kW (659 PS). The Cayenne Turbo GT accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 305 km/h.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT over at the Porsche website, the car comes with 659 PS an d iot has a 0 to 62 time of just 3.3 seconds.

Source Porsche





