This is the new Porsche Cayenne

The new Porsche Cayenne is now official and the popular SUV has had a new design and a wide range of new technology and more, including a range of new engine options and a new hybrid, and more.

The new hybrid model comes with 90 kilometers of all-electric range, there is also a new V8 for the Cayenne S, which replaces the previous V6 and it comes with 474 PS, there is also an entry-level V6 with 353 PS.

The new Cayenne E Bybrid comes with a six-cylinder V6 and an electric motor that produces 176 PS, giving the new hybrid model a total of 470PS, these models are for Europe and there is also the Turbo GT for other countries.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is powered by a turbocharged V8 and this model comes with 659 PS, the car has an impressive 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 189.5 mph.

Porsche has thoroughly refined its successful luxury SUV. The new Cayenne debuts with a highly digitalised display and control concept, new chassis technology and innovative high-tech features. “It’s one of the most extensive product upgrades in the history of Porsche,” says Michael Schätzle, Vice President Product Line Cayenne.

High-definition HD Matrix LED Headlights provide road illumination tailored to every driving situation, an air quality system filters pollutants from the air in the interior, and for the first time in the Cayenne, front passengers have their own infotainment display – for streaming videos during the trip, for example. With its extensively upgraded design and more powerful engine range, the Cayenne emphasises its claim to be the sportiest car in its segment.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche Cayenne over at the Porsche website at the link below, the car will be available in the SUV and Coupe models like the previous lineup. Source Porsche





