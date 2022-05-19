Actively cooled DDR5 memory equipped with dual RGB fans launches by GeIL

GeIL has introduced its new actively cooled DDR5 memory which is equipped with dual RGB fans offering “hardcore gaming memory” with high frequency modules ranging from 4800 MHz to 6600 MHz in capacities from 32 GB to 64 GB.

“GeIL EVO V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory offers unparalleled memory performance and stability to meet the intensive demand of hardcore gamers and overclockers across Intel’s latest platforms. GeIL has crafted a break-through cooling solution for EVO V modules that integrates a stunning RGB light bar and two micro cooling fans into a single molded aluminium heatshield. Most importantly, the physical height of the heatspreader allows it to be compatible with most CPU coolers on the market without any mechanical interference.”

Actively cooled DDR5 memory

“The heatspreader comes in two color options, titanium gray and glacier white,perfectly matching the most popular color themes of high-end motherboards and desktop PC components.Two cooling fans are located in the heatshield’s upper right and left corners and provide extra airflow to keep the modules operating in an ideal thermal range.

The dual-fan cooling heatshield can provide approximately 45% more thermal dissipation than traditional. The exceptional architecture of the DDR5 memory is based on locked/unlocked PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit), which can provide threshold protection, synchronized voltage monitoring, smart voltage control, and power management to achieve a more comprehensive voltage control under normal and overclocked conditions.

The new memory will be available to purchase from major retailers worldwide during July 2022 in 4800 MHz to 6600 MHz at 1.10 to 1.35 V and capacities from 32 GB to 64 GB.

Source : GeIL

