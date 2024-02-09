IBM LinuxONE 4 affordable AI and hybrid cloud platform unveiled

IBM has recently introduced the LinuxONE 4 Express, a cutting-edge platform tailored to boost the computing prowess of small and medium-sized businesses. This innovative solution is set to elevate performance, fortify security measures, and expand artificial intelligence capabilities across a variety of data center settings.

The LinuxONE 4 Express, a pre-configured, rack-mounted system, is designed to cut costs and streamline the management of diverse workloads, from managing digital assets to enhancing medical imaging with AI, and consolidating multiple tasks into one system.

At the heart of the LinuxONE 4 Express lies the IBM Telum processor, which is celebrated for its high availability, energy efficiency, and robust security features. The system promises an impressive up to 99.999999% availability, positioning it as a reliable choice for businesses that cannot afford downtime. Additionally, it supports confidential computing, which is essential for safeguarding sensitive data.

IBM LinuxONE 4

One of the key advantages of the LinuxONE 4 Express is its support for hybrid cloud strategies. It addresses the challenges of isolated stacks and seamlessly integrates AI into cloud environments. This makes it an ideal option for businesses looking to benefit from both private and public cloud services.

Educational institutions, such as University College London, are planning to deploy the LinuxONE 4 Express for computational research and digital scholarship. They aim to utilize its high performance and scalability for complex tasks like Next Generation Sequencing and AI-powered analysis of medical data.

The LinuxONE 4 Express shines in several applications:

It offers advanced security for digital assets, including confidential computing capabilities, to safeguard sensitive data.

The IBM Telum processor’s on-chip AI inferencing allows for real-time data analysis in medical imaging, which is vital for AI-assisted diagnostics.

In terms of workload consolidation, the system can lead to significant cost savings, with a potential 52% reduction in total cost of ownership over five years when compared to traditional x86 servers.

IBM is not only delivering a powerful system but is also investing in the development of an ecosystem by partnering with companies like AquaSecurity and Clari5. These partnerships are focused on tackling sustainability and cybersecurity challenges, enhancing the system’s features, and ensuring it meets the evolving needs of businesses.

Clients, including Saudi Business Machines (SBM), have praised the LinuxONE 4 Express for its superior performance and user-friendliness compared to x86 servers. Such endorsements underscore the system’s ability to transform business computing.

The IBM LinuxONE 4 Express will be available for purchase starting February 20, 2024, with prices beginning at $135,000. IBM is also planning to host an educational webinar on the release date to offer deeper insights into the system and discuss current industry trends. This event is a chance for businesses to learn more about the LinuxONE 4 Express and understand how it can support their computing requirements.



