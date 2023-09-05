IBM Watsonx AI fine tuning platform for business announced

IBM has recently unveiled Watsonx, a state-of-the-art enterprise-focused artificial intelligence (AI) and data platform. This innovative platform is designed to assist global business leaders in harnessing the power of AI to expedite their business objectives. Watsonx is not just another AI platform; it is a tool that uses a multi-media technique to illustrate its value proposition and the significance of selecting the right AI for business needs.

Watsonx been designed to provide a platform that enables businesses to utilize both IBM and open-source foundation models. This unique feature enables businesses to create, deploy, and manage both traditional machine learning and generative AI. The platform is not a one-size-fits-all solution; instead, it is designed to be tailored to a company’s unique needs and trained on their own secured data. This customization ensures that the AI solution provided is not only effective but also secure and private.

What is IBM Watsonx

“Watsonx is an AI and data platform with a set of AI assistants designed to help you scale and accelerate the impact of AI with trusted data across your business” explains IBM.

One of the key features of Watsonx is its commitment to privacy and security. Unlike other platforms, client data used to train models with Watsonx is not retained by IBM or used for any future training purposes. This approach ensures that businesses can trust the platform with their data, knowing that it will not be used inappropriately or without their consent.

“IBM Watsonx is an AI and data platform with a set of AI assistants designed to help you scale and accelerate the impact of AI with trusted data across your business.

The core components include: a studio for new foundation models, generative AI and machine learning; a fit-for-purpose data store built on an open data lakehouse architecture; and a toolkit, to accelerate AI workflows that are built with responsibility, transparency and explainability.

The watsonx AI assistants empower individuals in your organization to do work without expert knowledge across a variety of business processes and applications, including automating customer service, generating code, and automating key workflows in departments such as HR.”

Watsonx is not just about data and AI; it is also about automation. The platform can automate customer response times, accelerate code generation, and automate key workflows in departments such as HR, application modernization, IT automation, and more. This automation can lead to significant time and cost savings for businesses, allowing them to focus on their core competencies and strategic objectives.

The launch of Watsonx is accompanied by a comprehensive campaign, conceptualized and executed by the IBM Brand Marketing team and Ogilvy. This campaign includes a variety of mediums, including broadcast, digitally activated billboards, out-of-home, connected TV, digital video, podcasts, print, newsletters, social, and high-impact display. This diverse approach ensures that the message about Watsonx reaches a wide audience, increasing awareness and understanding of the platform.

The campaign for Watsonx is part of IBM’s “let’s create” initiative, which was launched in 2022. This initiative is IBM’s most significant brand initiative in over a decade, demonstrating the company’s commitment to innovation and creativity. Watsonx is a key part of this initiative, representing IBM’s vision for the future of AI and data in business.

Watsonx is a next-generation AI and data platform that offers businesses a unique combination of features, including customization, privacy, security, and automation. Its launch is a significant step forward in IBM’s ongoing commitment to innovation and creativity in the field of AI. As businesses continue to seek out ways to leverage AI to accelerate their objectives, platforms like Watsonx will undoubtedly play a crucial role.

