Hyundai SEVEN concept SUEV unveiled

Hyundai has unveiled their latest concept car, the Hyundai SEVEN concept which is an electric SUEV for their Ioniq brand.

The Hyundai SEVEN concept is a SUEV or Sport Utility Electric Vehicle and it is being shown off at the LA Auto Show.

SEVEN concept is built upon Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), a dedicated BEV architecture. E-GMP’s long wheelbase and flat platform floor enables a completely new class of vehicle that offers new experiences for customers.

SEVEN has an aerodynamically pure silhouette instinctively divergent from a typical SUV. The low, leading edge of the hood, a single, streamlined roofline and elongated wheelbase communicate a clear break from traditional SUVs powered by internal combustion engines. The pure volume of SEVEN’s minimal forms contrast with the powerful stance and commanding, rugged presence.

Even under darkness of night, SEVEN is easily identified by IONIQ’s signature Parametric Pixel lights that deliver a Welcome Light Sequence on start-up. Parametric Pixels provide a common design thread, linking digital and analog styles, a reminder that its designers considered every aspect of SEVEN’s design, down to a single pixel.

You can find out more details about the new Hyundai SEVEN concept car over at the Hyundai website at the link below.

Source Hyundai

