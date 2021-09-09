Hyundai Vision FK concept hydrogen car unveiled

Hyundai has unveiled a new hydrogen concept car, the Hyundai Vision FK concept and the car will come with some impressive performance.

The Hyundai Vision FK concept will have around 680 horsepower and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of under four seconds. It will have a range of around 375 miles.

Fuel cell technology is equally applicable to high-performance vehicle applications. In this respect, the Group has showcased a concept hydrogen-powered hybrid sports car, named the Vision FK. With a maximum output of over 500kW, the Vision FK concept can accelerate from 0-100km/h in less than four seconds. Combining a fuel cell energy converter with a high-power, RWD, plug-in powertrain, the Vision FK aims to achieve over 600km in range.

As a responsible member of the global community, Hyundai Motor Group will continue to develop hydrogen mobility, expand the production system of fuel cells and establish infrastructures for a global hydrogen society.

“The degree and frequency of environmental disasters is rising fast and we now face a code red warning for humanity,” added Chairman Chung during the global online forum. “The Group seeks to offer powerful and pragmatic solutions for combatting climate change via the tremendous potential of hydrogen energy.”

You can find out more details about this new hydrogen powered Hyundai Vision FK concept car over at Hyundai at the link below.

Source Hyundai

