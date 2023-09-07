Hyundai launches new in car payment service, Hyundai Pay

Hyundai is launching a new in-car payment service called Hyundai Pay, this new in-vehicle payment option will be available in the 2024 Hyundai Kona, and Hyundai has teamed up with Parkopedia.

You will be able to pay for parking using Hyundai Pay in your car, this will be available in the US and it is supported by 6,000 parking locations at launch, you can see more information below.

“Hyundai Pay is the latest example of our continuous advancements in smart mobility and software-defined vehicles,” said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. “With Hyundai Pay’s scalable e-commerce platform, we can elevate customer convenience and extend their digital reach by making every day needs—like finding and paying for parking—easier, swifter and safer via our connected-car, integrated-cockpit and secure-transaction technology.”

By merging Parkopedia’s Payment Platform and its comprehensive parking information, Hyundai simplifies the parking process for motorists, alleviating the hassle of locating and paying for garage spaces. Additionally, the feature for on-street curbside services is planned for a subsequent update. Motorists have the added convenience of using the Hyundai Pay feature via Hyundai’s Bluelink app, which offers a smooth user experience both in and out of the car. The app allows drivers to review, reserve, and look back at prior parking events for future trips.

You can find out more details about the new Hyundai in-vehicle payment system over at the Hyundai website at the link below, iot will be interesting to see what other things this new payment service will be used for in the future.

Source Hyundai



