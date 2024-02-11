HuggingFace Assistants a new free alternative to ChatGPT custom GPTs

HuggingFace has launched a new feature that allows users to create their own custom GPT assistants without the need for coding skills. This new service called HuggingFace Assistants this completely free to use and offers an alternative to OpenAI’s custom GPTs, which require a subscription to ChatGPT Plus.

HuggingFace’s offering is not only free but also provides more flexibility by allowing users to choose from a variety of open-source models. The AI platform has also announced upcoming features, such as the ability to add retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) for web searching capabilities and the creation of assistant thumbnails with AI. Additionally, HuggingFace is considering the introduction of function calling with REST endpoints for integrating custom functions into the assistants.

Create custom AI assistants for free

HuggingFace’s new service allows individuals to create their own AI assistants without any cost. This move directly challenges the existing paid models offered by OpenAI, democratizing access to advanced AI technology. HuggingFace’s service is designed to be user-friendly, requiring no coding expertise, which opens the door for a wide range of users, from students and professionals to enthusiasts, to benefit from custom AI solutions.

HuggingFace’s platform is designed to be intuitive, making it simple for anyone to craft a GPT assistant tailored to their specific needs. This contrasts with OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus, which is a paid service. By eliminating the cost barrier, HuggingFace is making it possible for more people to explore the potential of AI without financial constraints. The platform offers a variety of open-source models, allowing users to choose the one that best fits the intended purpose of their AI assistant. This flexibility ensures that the assistant can perform a wide range of tasks effectively.

The company is also looking to expand the capabilities of these AI assistants. They plan to introduce features such as retrieval-augmented generation, which will enable the assistants to perform web searches, thereby enhancing their functionality. Additionally, HuggingFace is working on incorporating AI-generated thumbnails to add a visual element to the assistants, making them more engaging and user-friendly.

HuggingFace Assistants

Integration and accessibility are key focuses for HuggingFace. They are developing REST endpoints for custom functions, which will allow users to integrate specialized features into their AI assistants with ease. Access to these advanced tools is straightforward through the HuggingFace website, where users can start building their assistant from the ground up or modify ones created by the community. This approach fosters a collaborative environment and encourages innovation among users.

The potential applications for these AI assistants are vast and varied. For instance, the Code Llama model is designed to assist with coding tasks, showcasing HuggingFace’s dedication to providing practical solutions that can be applied in real-world scenarios. These AI tools are intended to boost productivity and assist users in tackling complex problems in different fields.

Community and support are also central to HuggingFace’s philosophy. The company offers Patreon benefits, highlighting the advantages of free AI tool subscriptions, consulting opportunities, networking, and collaborative community projects. These initiatives are aimed at creating a supportive ecosystem that not only encourages user engagement but also contributes to the continuous improvement of AI technologies.

HuggingFace’s introduction of free, customizable GPT assistants marks a significant advancement in the accessibility of AI. With an array of open-source models to choose from and a suite of upcoming features, the platform is reshaping the way personalized AI can be used. As HuggingFace continues to develop and expand its offerings, it is set to create new possibilities for users around the globe, making it easier than ever to harness the power of AI for a multitude of purposes.

Potential Future Features for AI Assistants

A list of interesting features that could be added in the near future. If you would like to suggest any that are not listed jump over to the official HuggingFace website and add your idea to the thread

Improve some UI + UX flows (main priority)

Add a /assistants/{username} route to see all Assistants for a given user name

Being able to change model params for assistants (temperature, repetition penalty, …)

Improve assistant creation for beginners (maybe with a step-by-step wizard or an assistant that creates other assistants)

Having a better way to test your Assistants during creation/edition

Being able to see the current used token count while editing your Assistant

Edit your Assistants via API, so you can always push up-to-date information to them.

Generate your Thumbnail Assistant via AI

Add RAG (and web search) to Assistant?

Continually add new models to HuggingChat and Assistants

A way to suggest changes on other users Assistants

Fork/duplicate Assistants

Prompts versioning

Allow you to use your own models onto your assistant (longer term)



