How to setup a GPT Store and sell your custom GPTs

In preparation for the imminent launch of the new and highly anticipated OpenAI GPT Store, enabling you to sell your custom GPTs to other ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users. This guide will take you through how to set up your GPT store in and prepare your first custom GPTs for sale. Wes Roth has also created a fantastic tutorial video takes you through the process and shows you exactly how to get ready for this huge milestone event that will take place very soon.

The rise of Generative Pretrained Transformers (GPTs) has sparked a significant shift in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). OpenAI, a leading entity in this sector, is preparing to launch the GPT Store, a innovative platform that allows you to sell custom GPT AI applications you have created using its advanced AI technology. The standout feature of this platform is its user-friendly interface that requires no coding skills, making it accessible to a wider audience, regardless of their technical background. The launch of the new GPT store is reminiscent of that of the launch of the official Apple App store back in 2008 when the first application started becoming available for its range of iOS devices.

Setup your GPT store and sell custom GPTs

The GPT Builder is more than just a platform for creating applications; it also offers a chance to monetize your applications and earn income. This is achieved through a revenue-sharing model, where the profits from the sale of applications are split between you, the creator, and the platform. This model encourages the development of high-quality applications and promotes a mutually beneficial relationship between the platform and its creators.

Verify your business

The platform is carefully designed to highlight the work of verified creators. This verification process is crucial in maintaining the platform’s credibility and ensuring that only top-quality applications are available for purchase. The verification process involves two steps: creating a creator profile and verifying your domain. The creator profile serves as your digital identity on the platform, while domain verification confirms your ownership of a website domain. If you like to learn more about ways to make money using the new GPT Builder check out our previous article.

The GPTs available on the platform are organized based on their functionality. This classification allows users to easily find the applications that meet their needs. As a creator, it’s important to build a reputation for producing high-quality applications. Focusing on a specific niche can help you stand out and attract a loyal user base.

GTP Store Creator Profile

The GPT Store is about more than just short-term gains. It’s about creating lasting value for the end user. This means developing applications that are not only useful but also regularly updated and improved to meet the changing needs of users. This long-term vision can contribute to a sustainable business model and ensure customer satisfaction.

Preparing for the store launch involves several steps. First, you need to create a creator profile. This profile serves as your digital identity on the platform and provides potential buyers with information about you and your applications. Next, you need to build your GPTs. This involves using the platform’s no-code technology to create your applications.

Marketing your custom GPTs

Once your applications are fully developed, you can start planning how to market them. This is where digital marketing tools like Google search, YouTube, and SEO become essential. These tools can increase the visibility of your applications online, attracting a larger pool of potential buyers. Additionally, an email list can be a powerful marketing tool. By collecting email addresses, you can send updates and promotions to a dedicated audience, establishing a direct communication channel with your potential customers.

The GPT Store by OpenAI provides a unique opportunity to create and sell applications using advanced AI technology, without the need for any coding skills. By focusing on a specific niche, building a reputation for quality, and adopting a long-term approach, you can succeed on this platform. With the right preparation and marketing strategies, you can take full advantage of this opportunity and establish a successful business in the rapidly growing world of AI applications.



