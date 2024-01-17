30+ Best ChatGPT custom GPTs worth checking out

Now that OpenAI has officially launched its new ChatGPT GPT Store. Users who have subscribed to the OpenAI Plus, Team and Enterprise subscription packages have gained access to a wealth of custom GPT AI models. However finding good GPTs from the overwhelming torrent of custom ChatGPT’s that have been created already is quite tricky. To help you find the best of the bunch this guide will take you through a few of the more useful and interesting custom GPTs now available to use.

Artificial intelligence is swiftly changing how we work, and Generative Pre-trained Transformers, or GPTs, are at the heart of this transformation. These advanced tools are reshaping our approach to tasks, making it possible to complete work more quickly and effectively. For those who have invested in a Chat GPT Plus, Team or Enterprise subscription, there’s a treasure trove of custom GPTs available, each crafted to meet different needs and make your day-to-day tasks run smoother.

Among the offerings in this AI marketplace, there are GPTs that stand out for their impressive abilities. These aren’t just your average tools; they’re designed to work faster and can be integrated with unique APIs, which means they can be customized to fit your specific work processes and enhance your overall performance.

The best custom GPTs currently available

The GPT store isn’t just a simple collection of AI tools. It’s a vibrant hub where AI solutions are tailored to address the unique challenges faced by a variety of industries. To make the most of what this marketplace has to offer, it’s crucial to choose GPTs that are in line with your individual needs. It’s about finding the ones that bring the most innovative and useful features to the table. Check out the overviews below to learn more about the best custom GPTs currently available in the OpenAI GPT Store.

GPTs have a role that goes beyond just making individual tasks easier; they’re also reshaping the digital marketing landscape. Businesses can use AI to draw in and interact with their audience in ways that were not possible before. The GPT store’s model of sharing revenue promotes ongoing innovation, guaranteeing that new and improved GPTs will continue to emerge.

ChatGPT Custom GPTs

Sous Chef by ChatGPT: This culinary assistant is designed to inspire your cooking adventures. Whether you have a fridge full of ingredients but no idea what to make, or you’re looking for new recipes to spice up your meals, Sous Chef is here to help. It suggests recipes based on the ingredients you have at hand, catering to various dietary preferences and restrictions. This tool is perfect for both novice cooks and seasoned chefs looking to explore new culinary horizons. Explore Sous Chef

AI GPT by Andrew Gao

Tailored for enthusiasts and professionals in the field of AI and machine learning, AI GPT serves as an expert guide. It offers insights into deep learning frameworks, algorithmic strategies, and the latest trends in AI research. This tool is particularly useful for students, researchers, and developers seeking advanced knowledge or needing help with complex AI-related queries. Discover AI GPTFor those who want to keep up with the latest in AI, there’s a platform that offers a deep dive into the most recent developments and technologies. The OpenAI GPT Store is invaluable for anyone looking to tap into the full power of AI to enhance their digital strategies.

PlaylistAI by Brett Bauman

PlaylistAI stands out as a music lover’s companion. By connecting to your preferred music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, or Amazon Music, it curates personalized playlists based on your listening habits and preferences. Whether you’re in the mood for something upbeat or a relaxing melody, PlaylistAI can create the perfect playlist for any occasion. Try PlaylistAI

FAQ Generator AI by Emanuele Scola

This tool is a boon for website owners and content creators. It transforms any webpage into a comprehensive FAQ section. By analyzing the content of a webpage, FAQ Generator AI can automatically generate relevant questions and answers, enhancing user engagement and providing clear, concise information to website visitors. Use FAQ Generator AI

Invideo AI by Invideo AI

A creative powerhouse for video content creators. Whether you’re targeting social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram Reels, or Shorts, Invideo AI helps in crafting visually stunning videos. It’s designed to streamline the video creation process, making it easier for creators to produce professional-quality content with minimal effort. Access Invideo AI

Convert Anything by Pietro Schirano

This is the ultimate tool for file conversion needs. It supports a wide range of file types including images, audio, video, and documents. Whether you’re dealing with individual files or batch uploads, Convert Anything simplifies the process. It’s particularly useful for professionals who regularly work with various file formats and need a reliable tool to manage conversions efficiently. Try Convert Anything

DesignerGPT by Pietro Schirano

Aimed at web designers and developers, DesignerGPT assists in creating and hosting visually appealing websites. It simplifies the web design process, making it accessible even for those with minimal coding experience. From personal blogs to professional portfolios, DesignerGPT can help bring your website ideas to life with ease. Explore DesignerGPT

Sticker Whiz by ChatGPT

This tool is a dream come true for creative individuals looking to turn their ideas into custom stickers. Whether for personal use or for business branding, Sticker Whiz helps in designing unique, high-quality die-cut stickers. It’s user-friendly and perfect for anyone looking to add a personal touch to their designs. Discover Sticker Whiz

The Negotiator by ChatGPT

This tool is designed to enhance your negotiation skills. Whether you’re preparing for a job interview, a business deal, or any situation where negotiation is key, The Negotiator offers guidance and strategies to help you advocate for yourself effectively and confidently. It’s a valuable tool for professionals and individuals looking to improve their negotiation tactics. Access The Negotiator

Canva by Canva

A versatile design tool, Canva is perfect for creating a wide range of visuals including presentations, logos, and social media posts. Its user-friendly interface makes it accessible to both design novices and professionals. With a vast library of templates and design elements, Canva simplifies the process of creating visually appealing and professional designs. Use Canva

Video Summarizer AI by Klym Zhuravlov-Iuzefovych

This AI tool is a boon for learners and educators alike. It generates concise, educational summaries from lengthy YouTube videos, making it easier to grasp and retain information. This is particularly useful for students who are revising or trying to understand complex topics, as well as educators looking to provide summarized content for their courses. Try Video Summarizer AI

Finance Wizard by Titan Trades

A must-have tool for investors and traders. It uses AI to predict future stock market prices and provides analysis for stocks, options, crypto, futures, and forex. While it’s not a substitute for professional financial advice, Finance Wizard can be a valuable assistant for making informed trading decisions. Explore Finance Wizard

Simpsonize Me by Willem Van Awegen

This fun and creative tool transforms your images into Simpsons-style characters. It’s perfect for fans of the show or anyone looking to add a quirky, cartoonish touch to their photos. Whether for social media profiles or just for fun, Simpsonize Me offers a unique way to reimagine your pictures. Discover Simpsonize Me

Grimoire by Mind Goblin Studios

Grimoire is a coding wizard that simplifies the process of creating websites and other digital projects. With its prompt-based coding system and a variety of starter projects, it’s an excellent tool for learning and experimenting with coding and digital art. Its user-friendly interface makes it accessible to beginners, while its versatility appeals to experienced coders and artists. Use Grimoire

Consensus by Consensus

This AI research assistant is invaluable for academics and researchers. It provides access to over 200 million academic papers, offering science-based answers with accurate citations. Whether you’re conducting in-depth research or looking for quick academic insights, Consensus is a powerful tool for accessing a vast range of scholarly resources. Learn more about the Consensus custom GPT on how to use it.

The GPT store is a place where you can find custom GPTs that are changing the game when it comes to workflow efficiency and innovation. With a Chat GPT Plus subscription, these powerful tools are at your fingertips, ready to take your projects to the next level. As AI technology keeps advancing, the future looks bright for GPTs, promising a world where innovation and efficiency go hand in hand.



