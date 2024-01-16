How to use Consensus ChatGPT research search engine custom GPT

Since the launch of the OpenAI GPT Store earlier this month thousands of custom GPTs have been made available for ChatGPT Plus, Team and Enterprise users to adopt to improve their productivity and workflows. One such custom GPT that has taken the GPT store by storm is Consensus a search engine that uses AI to find insights in research papers.

Searching for vetted, unbiased information use to be a long been an arduous and painful process. Consensus has been specifically designed to change this harnessing the power of artificial intelligence. Whether you are a lifelong researcher or an everyday consumer, Consensus aims to be your go-to source in the search for expert knowledge.

Consensus GPT

The Consensus GPT provides an easy way to refine the way we seek out and validate scientific knowledge. ChatGPT’s Consensus custom GPT is a sophisticated search engine that is quickly becoming an essential resource for researchers, students, and professionals who require reliable, science-based information. Unlike traditional search engines, Consensus is designed to cater specifically to research-oriented inquiries, providing answers that are not just accurate but deeply rooted in scholarly work.

The integration of Consensus into the ChatGPT OpenAI Store has been met with enthusiasm from the academic community. Its ability to draw from an expansive database of over 200 million academic papers makes it a standout tool for anyone looking to support their research with authoritative sources. The feature’s popularity stems from its unique capability to deliver answers that are backed by scientific research, ensuring that users have access to the most credible information available.

How to use the Consensus custom GPT

To begin using Consensus, one must access the feature through the OpenAI Store. The key to harnessing the full potential of this tool lies in posing clear and concise questions. The precision of the questions asked directly influences the accuracy and comprehensiveness of the answers provided. Academic research papers, which form the backbone of Consensus’s database, are typically subjected to a stringent peer-review process. By leveraging these documents, Consensus offers direct quotations that not only enhance the credibility of your research but also ensure that your citations are precise.

Navigating Consensus is straightforward, even for those with minimal technical expertise. Once inside the ChatGPT interface, users can input their queries and expect to receive responses that are grounded in scientific evidence. The system is adept at sifting through its vast database to present information that is not only pertinent but also up-to-date with the latest research findings.

For inquiries that extend beyond the scope of academic literature, Consensus also incorporates Bing to facilitate broader searches. This integration provides users with a more comprehensive search experience, ensuring that all possible avenues of information are explored.

Direct quotes for academic papers

One of the most significant advantages of using Consensus is its ability to provide direct quotes from academic papers. This feature is particularly beneficial for those who require exact citations, as it helps maintain the integrity of their work and ensures that the information used is accurate.

Crafting effective questions is crucial when using Consensus. The specificity of a query leads to more targeted and definitive answers. The tool is engineered to keep searches focused and relevant, ensuring that the information provided is not just accurate but also directly related to the user’s inquiry. Consensus GPT allows users to find answers, search for papers, and draft content grounded in scientific research by searching our database of 200M+ papers directly within the ChatGPT interface.

ChatGPT’s Consensus feature is a powerful resource that can significantly enhance the research process. By tapping into a vast repository of academic knowledge, users can secure science-based answers that will elevate the quality of their research endeavors. Whether you are a seasoned researcher or a student just beginning to navigate the world of academic inquiry, Consensus offers a reliable and efficient way to access the wealth of scientific knowledge that is available at our fingertips. With its intuitive design and robust database, Consensus is poised to become an indispensable tool for anyone seeking to substantiate their research with solid, scholarly evidence.



