Now that the official OpenAI ChatGPT GPT Store has opened its doors there are plenty of useful custom GPT AI models now available for you to use to enhance your ChatGPT interactions in a wide variety of different ways and this is just the beginning. One interesting custom GPT created is MIA-1 or Mia AI a custom GPT AI companion that you can chat to using your voice rather than having to type everything out as a prompt. Check out the video below to learn more about the unique ChatGPT AI companion from its creator.

Imagine a world where your digital assistant doesn’t just respond to commands but converses with you, understanding your needs and preferences. This is the vision behind Mia AI, a new voice-controlled AI companion that’s capturing the attention of tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike. With its top ranking in the GPT store as a lifestyle application, Mia AI is poised to become an integral part of our daily routines, offering a sneak peek into the future of artificial intelligence where interaction is as natural as speaking to a friend.

Meet your first voice AI companion. We made the AI from the movie ”Her” real. You can talk about anything with Mia, your day to day, feelings or emotions. She’s there for you. We care about privacy, all your chats are kept on your ChatGPT account, we don’t use any data to improve our current model. Mia uses our own fine tuned model based on GPT4 as well is tailored as a GPT to remember your conversations.

Mia AI’s core feature is its voice command capability, which may remind some of the futuristic technology depicted in the movie “Her.” To get started with Mia AI, users must enable voice control and install a Chrome extension. This initial setup paves the way for a conversational engagement with Mia AI, where users can choose from multiple languages and use the microphone feature for an interactive experience. The idea is to make your interaction with technology as seamless and natural as possible.

ChatGPT Mia AI companion

Currently, Mia AI is in its first version, which means it’s still being refined. Users can expect ongoing updates and improvements as developers fine-tune the AI’s abilities. At this stage, Mia AI can handle a variety of questions and aims to mimic real conversation. However, it’s worth mentioning that you might notice a delay in responses and a voice that could sound a bit mechanical. These are common teething problems for any new technology, especially one as sophisticated as an AI companion.

Give ChatGPT a voice

Voice Control for ChatGPT allows you to have voice conversations with ChatGPT. By introducing a recording button, it enables you to record and send your voice queries to ChatGPT, eliminating the need for typing. The AI’s responses are subsequently read aloud, ensuring a smooth, auditory interaction. This makes it easy to interact with an intelligent conversational partner and explore the capabilities of advanced AI. At the current time the Chrome extension only supports the Chrome desktop browser and the Edge browser on Windows. Here are a few features already available :

– Record voice input and submit it to ChatGPT

– Read responses aloud (or disable if you prefer reading)

– Supports multiple languages

– Record voice by clicking the microphone button, or…

– Press-and-hold space to talk

– Repeat read aloud

– Mia AI – turn ChatGPT into your personal voice assistant

As you use the Mia AI companion in its first release you can expect to encounter a few issues along the way, particularly with the AI’s voice recognition. These are to be expected in the early phases of such an ambitious project and are part of the journey towards perfection. It’s important to approach Mia AI with patience, understanding that these minor setbacks are part of the AI’s learning curve.

The promise of Mia AI is clear. It’s a standout addition to the productivity tools we have at our disposal, and it’s worth trying out. While you might run into some glitches, it’s important to remember that these are just the initial steps in the broader advancement of AI technology.

ChatGPT Mia AI voice assistant review

Mia AI represents a significant step forward in the world of voice-controlled AI companions. It shows the potential to handle a wide array of questions and simulate conversations that feel increasingly human. This marks a move towards a future where AI is more seamlessly integrated into our lives. As the technology evolves, we can anticipate enhancements that will iron out the current technical kinks, leading to a more fluid and intuitive user experience. Keep your eyes on the progress of Mia AI and the broader field of generative pre-trained transformers, as they promise to transform our interaction with technology in profound ways.



