Microsoft Teams free version receives major update and new features

If you are an avid user of Microsoft Teams, you will be pleased to know that Microsoft recently announced a host of substantial updates to its free version. The rollout is currently underway, giving Teams a boost in its ability to support and engage communities across different platforms. “The most significant set of updates to the free version of Microsoft Teams since December 2022” says Microsoft.

Microsoft Teams free

For those who appreciate the versatility of Microsoft Teams, this news comes as a welcomed update. Teams is now compatible with Windows 11, allowing community owners to create, share, and manage their communities from scratch. You can now host events, moderate content, and receive notifications about significant activities right from your Windows 11 device.

If you’re wondering how you can benefit from this update on other platforms, don’t fret. Teams will soon be rolling out support for Windows 10, macOS devices, and web.

Introducing Microsoft Designer for Teams

For those with a creative streak, you’ll be excited to hear about Microsoft Designer’s debut in Teams on Windows 11. This feature is powered by generative AI technology, allowing you to effortlessly craft unique and personalized designs. By describing your vision or uploading an image, you can create captivating visuals directly in your community announcements. Simply follow the steps below:

Create an announcement post in your community

Design your own banner with Designer

Upgraded camera functionality

Microsoft has added a host of new camera functionality to Teams as part of this update. Members can now record videos from their mobile devices using Microsoft’s revamped capture experience, which includes updated filters and markup tools. For community owners, the mobile camera feature now allows for scanning and inviting multiple contacts via email or phone numbers. Simply, input a list from any online document or paper directory you have, and you’re good to go!

Team featured communities

For those looking to connect with like-minded individuals, Microsoft is rolling out a feature that allows you to explore and join featured communities on Teams. You can find communities focused on diverse topics such as parenting, gaming, gardening, technology, and remote work. If you are a community owner and would like to improve your community’s visibility, the new update allows you to set your community to be discoverable, allowing more people to find and join your community.

Improved owner controls

Community owners will also appreciate the enhancements made to owner controls. Owners can now approve or reject requests to join their communities and delegate owner controls to other members. For easy communication with members not using Teams daily, posts can now be shared as emails. And to gather consensus easily, owners can now use Polls, a feature powered by MSForms.

Integration with GroupMe

In a stride towards better interconnectivity, Microsoft announced an update to GroupMe that allows users to create Microsoft Teams calls directly inside the app. Whether for large group discussions or small chat groups, GroupMe users can now leverage the robust video call functionality of Teams without leaving the GroupMe app.

Microsoft’s substantial updates to the free version of Teams mark a significant step in improving its usability, versatility, and overall user experience. Whether you’re a community owner or a member, the new features provide more avenues to connect, share, and grow within your communities.



