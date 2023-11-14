Creating GPT Custom Actions using an OpenAI API Key

If you have been playing around creating a few OpenAI custom GPTs in the new ChatGPT Explore section, which is now available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users. You may have seen a section where you can enter GPT Custom Actions using a connection to ChatGPT with an OpenAI API Key. This guide will show you how to create these custom actions using the API enabling you to create more complex custom GPTs which will appeal to a wider audience and hopefully making more money. Soon OpenAI will be launching its highly anticipated GPT Store where people will be able to sell their custom GPTs to other ChatGPT users.

API keys are essential tools in the tech world, serving as unique identifiers and secret tokens for authentication. They are crucial for accessing the features of APIs, including those offered by OpenAI. When working with OpenAI, you’ll often use custom GPTs alongside the API key. These GPTs are vital for training AI models and play a significant role in the entire process.

OpenAI, a top-tier artificial intelligence research lab, provides a powerful platform for developing and implementing AI models. However, integrating API keys with OpenAI GPTs is currently a little fiddly to set up and requires a little knowledge. But hopefully over the coming weeks and months OpenAI will refine this process making it easier for creators to be able to connect to ChatGPT using an API key.

Custom GPT API key setup

To use Auth Actions API Key for applications in the OpenAI App Store, you first need an API key. Once you have this key, you can make an HTTP request to the server to access the data. The URL for this request usually includes the API key as a parameter. Despite the process seeming simple, there can be problems explains Corbin AI. For instance, there might be a delay between saving an API key and it appearing in the results.

This could be due to a slow server response or a misconfiguration in the key’s setup. To troubleshoot, you can check the HTTP URL request to ensure it’s correctly formatted and includes the right API key. For more information and a detailed run through of exactly how to make a connection using an API key check out the video below kindly created by Corbin AI.

GPT Custom Actions

A GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) is essentially an advanced AI model designed to understand and generate human-like text. This new iteration allows for deeper customization, making ChatGPT more versatile and adaptable to specific needs and scenarios. OpenAI explains a little more about the new GPT Custom Actions :

“We’re rolling out custom versions of ChatGPT that you can create for a specific purpose—called GPTs. GPTs are a new way for anyone to create a tailored version of ChatGPT to be more helpful in their daily life, at specific tasks, at work, or at home—and then share that creation with others. We are excited to announce Actions, which build on plugins. Actions take many of the core ideas of plugins while also introducing many new features builders have been asking for.”

GPT Custom Actions area anew feature extends the capabilities of ChatGPT, offering tailored experiences for individual users. Whether for personal use, work, or play, GPT Custom Actions are set to transform how we interact with AI.

Custom Actions are a step beyond the already impressive plugins, offering more features and flexibility. They allow users to define custom actions by integrating one or more APIs into the GPT. This integration can turn your GPT into a powerful tool capable of accessing external data or interacting with real-world applications. Imagine having a GPT that can manage your emails, assist with online shopping, or even integrate with a travel database.

Creating a Custom Action : The process is user-friendly. Start by creating a GPT in the ChatGPT UI, then add your action by filling in an OpenAPI specification or using an existing plugin URL.

Actions vs. Plugins : While similar to plugins, Actions have notable differences. Functions are now defined as 'endpoints' in the OpenAPI specification, and OpenAI hosts this specification, eliminating the need for you to do so.

Consequential Flag Feature : A standout feature in the OpenAPI specification is the 'consequential flag.' When set to true, it prompts the user for confirmation before running an operation, enhancing control and security.

Multiple Authentication Schemas: Actions now support various authentication schemas on a per-endpoint basis, offering flexibility in how each endpoint is accessed and secured.

Replacing the Plugin Store

The forthcoming GPT Store marketplace will replace the Plugin Store, offering a central hub for these custom actions. This marketplace is poised to be a game-changer, providing a platform for sharing and accessing a wide range of GPT functionalities. For developers, transitioning from plugins to Actions is seamless, using existing plugin manifests. Users will benefit from the expanded functionalities and the ease of tailoring GPTs to their specific needs.

GPT Custom Actions are not just an upgrade to existing technology; they are a doorway to a more personalized and efficient AI experience. Whether you are a developer looking to innovate or a user seeking to enhance your daily interactions with AI, these custom actions promise to deliver a level of customization and control that was previously unattainable. Working with API keys, particularly in the context of OpenAI and AI model training, requires a deep understanding of various technologies. From the initial HTTP request to the final AI avatar interaction, each step requires precision, clarity, and attention to detail. By understanding these technologies and how they interact, you can effectively navigate the world of API keys and AI model training.



