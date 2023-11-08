How to make GPTs – custom ChatGPT AI models easily, no coding required

ChatGPT is all well and good but what if you could customize it further to make it more specific for certain tasks? If you have thought this was a good idea you will be pleased to know that OpenAI has recently announced the launch of its new GTPs. A new way to create custom ChatGPT AI models no-code or the need to know or learn anything about coding.

The ability to tweak and customize AI models to your specific needs is not just a luxury; it’s a game changer. GPTs are custom versions of ChatGPT that can be molded to suit your everyday needs, be it for work, play, or personal growth. What makes GPTs stand out is their unique capacity to take on tasks ranging from explaining complex board game rules to assisting with math homework or even designing creative stickers. Best of all you don’t need to to know anything about coding all programming to be able to create these amazing GPTs.

How to make GPTs

For those intrigued by the prospect of building their own GPT, the process is surprisingly user-friendly. The creation of a GPT is as straightforward as engaging in a chat. You give it instructions, infuse it with additional knowledge, and choose its capabilities, such as web searching, image creation, or data analysis.

Here’s a closer look at the process:

Start the conversation: Just like talking to a friend, you begin by telling your GPT what you need. Customize the skill set: Whether it’s solving algebra problems or planning a menu, you decide what your GPT should excel in. Enhance with extras: You can arm your GPT with more information or connect it to external APIs – with your control over the data shared. Put it to work: Your GPT is now ready to assist you, your company, or even the public if you choose to share it.

The desire for personalized AI has been brewing since ChatGPT’s inception. Initially, Custom Instructions allowed for some personalization, but the clamor for greater autonomy persisted. GPTs have answered this call, automating what once was a manual, prompt-driven operation.

Custom ChatGPT AI models

If you are wondering how you can be part of this innovative community, the good news is that anyone can contribute. The forthcoming GPT Store will be a marketplace for these creations, spotlighting the most innovative and practical GPTs in various categories, such as productivity and education.

Privacy and security are paramount in this new frontier. Conversations with GPTs remain private, and builders have the discretion to use chat data to refine their models, depending on user preferences. OpenAI is committed to enforcing usage policies to safeguard against misuse, ensuring a safe environment for users to explore and build.

Moreover, the platform is designed to be integrative, offering seamless connection with tools like Gmail, Slack, and Notion, thereby expanding the GPT’s utility. It’s backed by an AI language model trained on diverse internet texts, capable of learning and adapting to specialized datasets for specific tasks.

If you’re curious about how these special AI programs work, it’s important to know that they don’t know everything and they can’t get the very latest information. They also don’t really get the bigger picture outside of the immediate chat they’re having with you. But, they are really good at using information from the past to give smart and helpful answers to your questions.

Looking to the horizon, the field of AI is ever-evolving. Events like the Open AI Dev Day and advancements such as GPT 4 Turbo herald a future where AI’s role in our daily lives will be even more significant. And for the developers and tinkerers, the inclusion of tools like DallE 3 for image generation and Zapier AI actions for task automation opens up new realms of possibility.

The journey of creating your own GPT is one of exploration and innovation. With the right guide and tools at your disposal, the power to customize AI becomes not just accessible, but also a conduit for sharing your expertise and creativity with the world. To learn more about the introduction of OpenAI GPTs jump over to the official website.



