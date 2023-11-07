OpenAI first ever DevDay Keynote 2023 in full

The OpenAI DevDay Keynote, delivered by Sam Altman, was the first of its kind and not only showcased the considerable advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology over the past year. But also new advancements in the OpenAI products and services. The keynote served as a stage to recap on the achievements of ChatGPT and GPT-4, two advanced AI models designed to produce text that mirrors human conversation. These models have gained widespread acceptance, with ChatGPT alone being used by an impressive 2 million developers and a whopping 100 million active users weekly, indicating the broad adoption and use of these AI models.

DallE 3

The keynote also covered the recent launch of DallE 3, the sophisticated AI model capable of creating images from text descriptions. As well as ChatGPT Enterprise, a more advanced version of ChatGPT for businesses. Allowing companies for more secure and private conversations with ChatGPT and the ability to fine tune it using in-house documents or data. These new features and AI models mark significant progress in AI’s voice and vision capabilities, allowing machines to i

OpenAI DevDay Keynote 2023

ChatGPT-4 Turbo

Altman also announced the launch of GPT-4 Turbo, an enhanced version of the GPT-4 model. This improved model includes several upgrades, such as an extended context length, better control over responses, enhanced knowledge, and the introduction of new modalities through the API. These improvements lead to more precise and nuanced text generation, further closing the gap between machine-generated and human communication.

Custom Models Program

OpenAI also introduced customization options for its AI models, including the ability to fine-tune the 16k model version and the launch of a new Custom Models program. These options give developers the flexibility to adapt AI models to specific tasks, increasing their usefulness and effectiveness, and making them more versatile for various applications.

API Price Reductions

The keynote also highlighted a significant price reduction for GPT-4 Turbo, making this advanced AI technology more affordable and accessible to developers and businesses. This move reflects OpenAI’s commitment to making AI technology widely available, promoting a more inclusive AI ecosystem.

The strategic alliance between Microsoft and OpenAI was another key point of the keynote. This partnership has led to the creation of GitHub Copilot, an AI tool designed to aid in writing code. This tool marks a significant step forward in code writing technology, allowing developers to write code more efficiently and accurately, thereby boosting productivity and reducing the potential for errors.

New GPTs

The keynote also introduced GPTs, or tailored versions of ChatGPT. These custom models can be fine-tuned to perform specific tasks, such as acting as a start-up mentor. This demonstration showcased the versatility and potential of AI technology in various fields, highlighting the adaptability and potential applications of AI technology.

OpenAI Assistants API

The introduction of an Assistants API was another major announcement made during the keynote. This interface simplifies the process of building agent-like experiences, making it easier for developers to create AI assistants. These assistants can perform a wide range of tasks, from document parsing and expense calculation to voice-activated commands and multi-language support, demonstrating the wide-ranging capabilities of AI assistants.

The keynote concluded with the introduction of voice capabilities, including support for multiple languages and voices. These features, combined with text-to-speech and speech-to-text functions, enable AI assistants to communicate more effectively and naturally with users, thereby enhancing user experience and interaction with AI technology.

The OpenAI DevDay Keynote underscored the significant advancements in AI technology over the past year. From the introduction of advanced AI models like ChatGPT and GPT-4 to the unveiling of customization options and voice capabilities, these developments represent significant progress in the field of AI. As AI technology continues to evolve and mature, it is set to impact various fields, from web browsing and code writing to state management and function calling, thereby transforming the way we interact with technology.



