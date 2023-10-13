OpenAI may slash API prices for ChatGPT next month

Speculation is circulating that OpenAI may unveil some amazing new price cuts for developers next month during its first OpenAI Developer Conference 2023. Sources close to the action who would rather not be named have contacted Reuters explaining that potential major updates for developers to build software applications based on OpenAI’s ChatGPT large language model will be announced next month.

OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence research lab, is set to introduce significant updates aimed at making AI-based software development cheaper and faster. These updates, which include the introduction of memory storage to developer tools and the addition of vision capabilities for image analysis.

ChatGPT Memory Storage

The introduction of memory storage to its developer tools is a significant step forward for OpenAI. This feature could potentially reduce costs for application makers by up to 20 times, making it more affordable for developers to build software applications based on OpenAI’s AI models. This is a crucial move, especially considering the high revenue expectations of the company. OpenAI executives expect to close this year with $200 million in revenue and aim to reach $1 billion by 2024.

API price cuts

The addition of vision capabilities is another significant update. This feature will enable developers to build applications that can analyze and describe images, expanding the range of possible applications for OpenAI’s technology. This is part of OpenAI’s broader strategy to transition from a consumer sensation to a developer platform. The company launched ChatGPT last November, which quickly became one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer applications. Now, OpenAI is looking to encourage companies to use its technology to build AI-powered chatbots and autonomous agents.

OpenAI developers conference 2023

However, OpenAI’s journey has not been without challenges. The company has faced difficulties in encouraging outsiders to build businesses using its technology. Despite these challenges, OpenAI is planning to release the stateful API, which will make it cheaper for companies to create applications by remembering the conversation history of inquiries. This release, along with the vision API, is part of OpenAI’s efforts to attract more developers to pay to access its model to build their own AI software.

The AI industry has seen significant investment, with investors pouring over $20 billion this year into AI startups, many of which rely on OpenAI’s technology. However, there are concerns over startups’ reliance on OpenAI or Google. OpenAI is working to distinguish itself from competitors like Google and to keep developers happy. However, its ambition to win over other companies has been less smooth, with plugins not gaining market traction.

OpenAI’s upcoming updates are a significant step towards making AI-based software development cheaper and faster. The introduction of memory storage to developer tools and the addition of vision capabilities for image analysis are expected to reduce costs and expand the range of possible applications for OpenAI’s technology. However, the company faces challenges in attracting businesses to use its technology and in distinguishing itself from competitors. Despite these challenges, OpenAI’s efforts to keep developers happy and its high revenue expectations suggest a promising future for the company. As always we will keep you up to speed on all the new announcements made in the run-up to OpenAI’s first highly anticipated developer conference taking place in San Francisco on November 6th 2023.

Source : Reuters



