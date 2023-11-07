New OpenAI GPTs custom versions of ChatGPT roll-out this week

At the first ever OpenAI DevDay Keynote Sam Altman introduced a new addition to the services offered by OpenAI in the form of customizable versions of its ChatGPT, simply called GPTs. These adaptable AI models offer you the ability to shape OpenAI’s AI models to fit specific tasks or objectives. Providing the ability for to create your own GPTs without needing any coding expertise. This broadening of AI technology makes it more accessible to a larger audience, removing obstacles and unlocking new opportunities. For instance, you could employ these GPTs for a variety of tasks, from explaining mathematical concepts to crafting creative stickers, all based on your unique needs and preferences. You can even try it out for yourself here.

OpenAI explain more : “We’re rolling out custom versions of ChatGPT that you can create for a specific purpose—called GPTs. GPTs are a new way for anyone to create a tailored version of ChatGPT to be more helpful in their daily life, at specific tasks, at work, or at home—and then share that creation with others. For example, GPTs can help you learn the rules to any board game, help teach your kids math, or design stickers.

Anyone can easily build their own GPT—no coding is required. You can make them for yourself, just for your company’s internal use, or for everyone. Creating one is as easy as starting a conversation, giving it instructions and extra knowledge, and picking what it can do, like searching the web, making images or analyzing data.”

GPT Store

Looking forward, OpenAI plans to launch a GPT Store soon. This new e-commerce platform will serve as a marketplace where you can display and monetize your custom GPTs. This initiative not only offers a platform for you to present your AI models to a larger audience but also introduces a new path for monetizing your creative and technical endeavors. It’s a distinctive opportunity to transform your AI creations into a potential income source.

Alongside these advancements, OpenAI has also put in place strong privacy and safety measures to safeguard user data. These data protection measures are crucial in preserving user trust and ensuring the ethical use of AI technology. The company has set forth clear and comprehensive usage policies that provide guidelines for GPT usage. These guidelines ensure that the technology is used responsibly and ethically, underscoring OpenAI’s dedication to the ethical use of AI.

GPTs APIs

For developers, OpenAI has enabled the connection of GPTs to real-world applications via third-party APIs. This external data integration allows GPTs to interact with other software and services, greatly extending their functionality and usability. For example, you could integrate a GPT with a weather forecasting service to provide personalized weather updates, enhancing the user experience with a touch of personalization.

Create internal only GPT AI models

For enterprise customers, OpenAI provides the option to deploy internal-only GPTs for specific business needs. These business-specific AI models can be shaped to perform specific tasks, such as analyzing customer feedback or predicting market trends. This allows businesses to utilize AI technology in a way that is directly relevant and beneficial to their operations, boosting efficiency and productivity. OpenAI also offers an admin console, a comprehensive management tool for GPTs. This console allows you to manage your GPTs, including setting custom actions, installing plugins, and monitoring performance. This tool is crucial for maintaining control over your AI models and ensuring they perform as expected, providing you with the necessary oversight to manage your AI models effectively.

OpenAI's rollout of customizable versions of ChatGPT, the forthcoming launch of the GPT Store, and the implementation of robust privacy and safety measures represent significant progress in the field of AI. These developments not only make AI more accessible but also ensure that it is used responsibly and ethically. By engaging the community in AI development, OpenAI is ensuring that AI technology is developed in a way that benefits all of humanity, reinforcing its commitment to the ethical and responsible use of AI.



