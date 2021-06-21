Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition tablet launched

Huawei has launched a new tablet designed for kids, the Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition tablet, the device is designed for use by young children.

The Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition tablet comes with a 9.7 inch display that features a resolution of 1,280 x 800 pixels.

The device comes with a Kirin 710A processor and it has 2GB of RAM and a choice of two storage options, 16GB of 32GB built in.

If that is not enough storage then there is also a microSD card slot for additional storage and the tablet comes with a 5100 mAh battery and a 5W charger.

As we can see from the photos the device is designed to be children friendly and it features a kickstand and a stylus and a child friendly casing.

The MatePad T 10 Kids Edition tablet comes with WiFi and also LTE and it has a range of cameras which include a 2 megapixel front camera for video calls and a 5 megapixel camera on the back for photos and videos. It also comes with a range of child friendly software and apps.

This child friendly tablet is launching in Indonesia first and it will be available for IDR 2,900,000 which is about $200 at the current exchange rate.

