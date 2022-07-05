HTC A101 Android tablet gets official

Last week we got to see the first new smartphone from HTC in some time, and now they have also unveiled their new HTC A101 Android tablet.

The new HTC A101 tablet is equipped with a 10-inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution, the tablet will be powered by a Unisoc T618 processor.

Other specifications on this new Android tablet from HTC include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, if you need some additional storage, there is also a microSD card slot.

HTC’s new Android tablet also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and the tablet comes with a 7000 mAh battery it features USB-C and 10W charging.

The HTC A101 tablet comes with a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls On the back of the tablet there is a 16-megapixel camera for photos and videos.

This new Android tablet is now available in Russia for RUB 19,890 and it will also be launching in South Africa as well. There are no details as yet on when HTC will launch this new Android tablet in other countries.

Source HTC, GSM Arena

