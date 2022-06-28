HTC Desire 22 Pro smartphone unveiled

It has been some time since we have seen a new smartphone from HTC, the company has just announced their new HTC Desire 22 Pro.

The new HTC Desire 22 Pro will work with HTC’s Viverse ecosystem and with the HTC Flow headset, the handset features a 6.6-inch LCD display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. The device also features a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The new Desire 22 Pro features a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front of the device.

On the front of the handset, we have a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. It comes with Face ID, Auto HDR and Beauty Mode.

On the rear, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 5-megapixel depth camera.

The device comes with a 4520 mAh battery and it features 18W fast charging and 15w wireless charging.

You can find out more details about the new HTC Desire 22 Pro smartphone at the link below, the device is now available to pre-order for €459 and it will ship on the 1st of August.

Source HTC, GSM Arena

