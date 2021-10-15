HTC Vive Flow VR headset officially launches

Following on from the previously leaked details and imagery for the HTC Vive Flow virtual reality headset, HTC has officially launched the new set pricing into $499. Offering users a 100-degree field of view together with a 3.2K resolution, smooth 75 Hz refresh rate and full 3D spatial audio. The headset can also be connected to external Bluetooth earphones if preferred and anyone who preorders the VR headset will receive the official VIVE Flow carry case and a gift bundle of 7 pieces of content. Shipping is expected to take place during November 2021.

Designed with comfort and portability in mind, VIVE Flow lets people find moments of calm and well-being for themselves throughout the day, including:

– Meditation 2.0 with apps like TRIPP, or taking a scenic, immersive drive down Route 66 with MyndVR’s original series: A Road to Remember

– Watching TV or movies on their own personal, cinema-sized VR screen

– Exercising their minds with brain training apps

– Collaborating and socializing with colleagues and friends on VIVE Sync

“Relaxation means different things to different people,” said Nanea Reeves, CEO of leading XR wellness service TRIPP. “It’s important to find your own version of zen, whether that means meditating, watching videos, or playing games. The fact that HTC gets it, that we can use VR in these ways that can benefit peoples’ emotional and mental well-being is something that I personally am very excited about as is our entire team at TRIPP.”

“Designed to fit into your life easily, VIVE Flow weighs about the same as a chocolate bar at just 189 g. Its dual-hinge design and soft face gasket allow it to fold down into a compact footprint for effortless portability. VIVE Flow’s unique hinge is designed to fit many different head shapes and sizes. Its face gasket takes inspiration from the acclaimed VIVE Focus 3, with magnetic connections making it simple and quick to swap out – perfect for when you want to share. VIVE Flow also has built-in diopter dials, allowing users to easily make adjustments for crystal clear visuals. Its active cooling system pulls warm air away from your face, keeping you comfortable throughout the day.”

HTC Vive Flow VR headset official launch

“With VIVE Flow, HTC is taking technology in a new direction, focusing not on what we do, but on how we feel. Maintaining our wellness has come to the forefront in the last few years, with so many millions feeling stressed every day, so it has never been more important to take time out to calm our minds, and VIVE Flow provides the perfect opportunity to escape our four walls and immerse ourselves in our ideal ambience,” said Cher Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of HTC. “Meditation, gentle stretches, brain training, streaming our favorite shows or even meeting friends or coworkers in VR with VIVE Sync can all be enhanced by a device light and compact enough to fit in our pocket. VIVE Flow represents the next evolution of technology, as we take a more holistic view of how we can make life better.”

Source : HTC

