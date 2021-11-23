Using NVIDIA CloudXR and HTC VIVE Focus 3 to create immersive experiences

Virtual reality developers looking to create immersive environments may be interested in the new article published to the NVIDIA developer blog providing more details on how NVIDIA CloudXR can be used with the HTC VIVE Focus 3 VR headset to create immersive theatrical experiences or virtual training solutions.

Earlier this month at the NVIDIA GTC developer event HTC announced the release of an NVIDIA CloudXR client to support their VIVE Focus 3, making it available to download from Github. The VIVE Focus 3 is the first commercially available VR headset with a custom NVIDIA CloudXR client offering “high fidelity, cloud-based VR streaming represents the next big evolution in the XR industry, and we’re excited to continue working closely with the teams at NVIDIA to keep pushing the industry forwards,” said Shen Ye, senior director and global head of products at HTC.

NVIDIA CloudXR and HTC VIVE Focus 3

“With NVIDIA CloudXR, virtual productions and location-based experiences (LBE) are able to use the VIVE Focus 3 to deliver a more immersive experience. This shifts computing to centralized computers and removes the need to spend time navigating around cords. Having a centralized computing environment makes debugging and troubleshooting easy, creating a more user-friendly system and experience. All of this comes without impacting quality or graphical fidelity, taking full advantage of a 5K resolution and 120-degree field of view.”

“The producers combined motion capture from live performers with facial and voice tracking from actors, overlaid onto a virtual avatar using Unreal Engine 4 to complete the experience. This is all hosted by CoreWeave, which offers powerful servers with a broad range of NVIDIA GPUs. It includes North America’s largest deployment of A40s, in the cloud and streamed to end users on standalone VR headsets such as the VIVE Focus 3, with the NVIDIA CloudXR. The result is a rich and immersive experience where users can freely move around the theater environment without tether restriction.”

“HTC VIVE has open-sourced their CloudXR sample client for the VIVE Focus 3 on GitHub. Developers can extend the sample client source code to add bespoke features and customized user interface. Those less familiar with Android development, or just wanting to try it out, can download the prebuilt APK and install this directly into their headset to get started.”

Source : NVIDIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals