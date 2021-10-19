HP Presence video conferencing collaboration solutions unveiled

Today Hewlett-Packard has introduced its new HP Presence, a new portfolio of conferencing and collaboration solutions specifically designed to help people work together and “feel connected“. HP has introduced a variety of different hardware including a mini conferencing PC, 4K AI camera, audio video bar and more.

“With hybrid here to stay, pre-COVID technology simply can’t solve for the new ways people work. Without the right technology, people aren’t being heard and their ideas are getting lost. Every voice deserves to be heard – whether they’re sitting in the meeting room or at their kitchen table,” said Andy Rhodes, Global Head of Commercial Systems and Display Solutions at HP Inc. “HP Presence fits the work world of yesterday, the world of today, and is future proofed for tomorrow’s collaboration needs, so no matter where you work, no thoughts are left behind.”

HP Presence hardware includes :

– HP Presence Mini Conferencing PC – High-performance processing powerhouse PC that gives IT peace of mind with HP Wolf Security for Business and integrated management.

– HP Presence Control and HP Presence Control Plus – Intelligent room controls that put the meeting host in charge with sleek low-profile designs and adaptive AI-enhanced Audio by Bang & Olufsen. HP Presence Control is perfect for huddle rooms to medium-sized meeting spaces, while HP Presence Control Plus can accommodate medium to large meeting spaces. Connect up to three room controls to provide control to more people.

– HP Presence See 4K AI Camera – This 4K AI camera combines intelligent cinematic audio and video experiences with privacy so users can rest assured the camera is off when it mechanically rotates to face the floor.

– HP Presence Audio Video Bar – For larger meeting spaces that require more audio and video, this device combines intelligent cinematic video experiences with privacy, and audio custom-tuned by Bang & Olufsen, so people can be seen, heard, and hear clearly in the room, and when video isn’t being used, the privacy shutter closes and shuts the camera off.

– HP Presence Hub and HP Presence Talk Satellite Microphones – Make sure everyone can be heard in large room deployments with HP Presence Hub, and easily add up to two satellite microphones for additional voice pickup range with an easy-to-see status LED, so people know when mute is on or off.

“Hybrid work is about more than working remotely. With 80% of companies investing in ways to upgrade conference rooms,3 the office is shifting from a place where people go to work to a place where people gather to work together. HP Presence Meeting Space Solutions are a suite of scalable, bundled options with hardware and services for meeting spaces of any size – from huddle rooms to large meeting spaces. The meeting space solutions interact intuitively with users to provide an enhanced meeting experience and deliver useful real-time analytics back to IT. The new meeting space solutions also leverage HP’s PC security innovations such as cyber threat protection and camera privacy features, giving IT peace of mind and allowing people to collaborate without fear of being hacked.”

