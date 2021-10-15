ViewSonic ELITE XG320U 144 Hz 4K gaming monitor launches

ViewSonic has announced the imminent launch of a new 32 inch 144 Hz 4K gaming monitor in the form of the ViewSonic ELITE XG320U which will be priced at $1,000 and available to purchase during November 2021. The gaming monitor offers native 4K Ultra HD resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, overclockable to 150 Hz, a 1ms response time (MPRT) and HDMI 2.1 to ensure compatibility with PCs and next-generation consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

TXG320U gaming monitor comes equipped with VESA DisplayHDR 600 and Adobe 99% RGB color coverage as well as quantum-dot technology and is certified with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and PureXP Motion Blur Reduction.

ViewSonic ELITE XG320U 144 Hz 4K gaming monitor features

– 32-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution

– 144 Hz refresh rate at 4K via single cable (supported by HDMI 2.1)

– Overclockable maximum 150 Hz refresh rate when using DisplayPort

– 1 ms response time (MPRT) with PureXP technology

– AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology

– VESA DisplayHDR 600 and Adobe 99% color coverage; Brightness of 400 cd/m²

– Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out

“The ViewSonic ELITE XG320U is the epitome of what the company continues to bring to high-end gaming,” said Jeff Muto, business line director at ViewSonic. “This monitor is packed with the latest technologies so gamers can have the ultimate gaming experience through complete immersion between incredible color accuracy, responsiveness and ultra-smooth textures. It’s the perfect combination of features, power and speed that ensures it can be used with next-generation consoles”

“The three-sided borderless design and ambient RGB LED lighting helps to create the ideal gaming environment at home or in an arena setting. A cable-drag-free mouse anchor and reinforced headphone hook keeps the tabletop clutter free. For additional comfort during marathon sessions, the XG320U is supported with TÜV-certified eye comfort. Engineered with tilt, swivel, and height adjustments, the displays provide a wide range of movements for the ideal viewing position.”

Source : ViewSonic

ViewSonic ELITE XG320U

