Ausdom all-in-one video bar 2K webcam

Ausdom created a new all-in-one video bar 2K webcam in the form of the AW616 which is now available to purchase priced at $70. The web camera features a 2K QHD 2560×1440 pixel resolution, speakers equipped with a specialized silk membrane for loud and clear audio together with an artificial intelligent noise cancelling microphone and privacy cover.

“A high resolution video bar/webcam that declutters the workspace by merging a 2K QHD high resolution web camera with vivid color, HiFi speakers, and AI Noise Canceling microphone — together into one high resolution video bar conferencing webcam, essential for work-at-home Zoom calls, on-the-go video while traveling, and video conferencing in the office.”

Features of the 2K web camera

– 2K QHD Resolution: vivid color with 2560×1440 pixel resolution for smooth detailed image quality without blur.

– Hi-fi Speakers: made from a specialized silk membrane, these unique speakers allow you to hear everyone loud and clear.

– Voice Amplification: AI Noise Canceling Mic quiets background noise and enhances voice audio for better communication.

– Privacy Protection: is ensured with the integrated privacy cover.

“Created by Ausdom, a company known for their high-quality audio and video products, the AW616 employs Hi-fi speakers made from special silk membrane so there is no need for external speakers to hear everyone clearly during noisy video conference calls. In addition, the AI powered noise canceling technology intelligently filters out background noise, enhancing voice quality for the best audio possible. And with its 90° video angle, 3-5 people can comfortably sit around a conference table and still be clearly seen in the video at the same time – making this the perfect solution for all your video call needs.”

