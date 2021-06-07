How to watch the WWDC 2021 keynote

Not long now until the WWDC 2021 Keynote starts, the event will take place in just a few hours from now at 10:00 AM PDT or 6PM BST (5PM GMT).

Apple will be live streaming their 2021 Worldwide Developers Keynote on their website and also on their YouTube channel.

The focus of the event will be software with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 being unveiled, we are also expecting a new version of tvOS, watchOS and also macOS.

As well as software we are expecting to see some new hardware at the event, this will include some new MacBook Pro notebooks with a new Apple M2 processor and also a new Mac Mini with an updated design and the M2 processor.

We will have more details later today when Apple’s event goes live at 10:00 AM PDT or 6:00 PM BST.

Source Apple

