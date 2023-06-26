We previously showed you how to download files to your iPhone, this guide will whos you how to view downloaded files on your iPhone. Every time you download a file onto your iPhone, whether it’s a simple document, a vibrant photograph, a favorite tune, or an entertaining video, you may find yourself confused about how to retrieve and access the file later. This confusion can be compounded if you’re an active user who often downloads various kinds of data. Many users find it challenging to navigate through their iPhone’s storage system and successfully locate the specific files they’ve downloaded.

However, Apple, in its foresight to create a user-friendly environment, has implemented a practical solution to this common problem. The solution comes in the form of a built-in feature known as the Files app. This app serves as a centralized platform that gathers all your downloaded files and documents, making it considerably easier for you to find and access them. The Files app operates with an easy-to-use interface that is designed to simplify the user experience when managing files on the iPhone.

In this article, we’ll delve into a detailed step-by-step guide that will help you effectively use the Files app, among other relevant applications, to view downloaded files on your iPhone. Whether you’re a long-time iPhone user who needs a refresher or a newcomer still getting acquainted with the iOS environment, this guide will make managing your downloads a breeze. We will ensure you have all the knowledge and tools at your disposal to take control of your downloads and other files stored on your iPhone.

1: Understanding the Files App

Introduced in iOS 11, the Files app is a central hub where you can view and manage all your files on your iPhone and in your iCloud Drive. It’s a convenient way to organize, search, and browse your files, all in one place.

The Files app consists of two main sections:

Locations: This section is where you can switch between your local iPhone storage, iCloud Drive, and any third-party cloud services like Dropbox or Google Drive. You can also add or remove locations based on your preferences. Recents: This section displays recently accessed files, regardless of their location.

2: Accessing the Files App

Accessing the Files app is straightforward. Here’s how to do it:

From your iPhone’s home screen, swipe right to access the App Library. Use the search bar at the top to search for “Files.” Click on the Files app icon to open it.

Alternatively, if you frequently access your downloaded files, it might be helpful to add the Files app to your home screen for easier access.

3: Navigating to the Downloads Folder

The Files app includes a dedicated Downloads folder where most downloaded files go by default. Here’s how to find it:

Open the Files app. Under the Locations, tap on iCloud Drive. Scroll down until you find the Downloads folder. Tap on it to see a list of your downloaded files.

Please note that the specific location of your downloaded files might differ depending on the application you used to download them. For example, files downloaded through the Safari web browser will usually go to the Downloads folder, while files downloaded through the Mail app may go to a different folder.

5: Managing Your Downloaded Files

In addition to viewing your downloaded files, the Files app allows you to manage them effectively. Here are a few things you can do:

Move files: To move a file, long-press on it and select “Move.” Then, navigate to the destination where you want to move the file and tap “Copy.” Delete files: To delete a file, swipe left on the file and tap “Delete.” Alternatively, you can long-press on the file and select “Delete. Share files: To share a file, long-press on it and select “Share.” You can then choose to send the file via Messages, Mail, or any other sharing options available on your iPhone.

Additional Tips Adjusting download location: If you want to change the default download location, you can do so in your iPhone’s settings. Here are the steps: Open the ‘Settings’ application from your iPhone home screen.

Scroll down and tap on ‘Safari’ (the default web browser for iOS devices).

Now find the ‘Downloads’ option, which should be located under the ‘General’ section.

Upon selecting ‘Downloads’, you’ll see a variety of location options. You can choose ‘On My iPhone’ if you want the downloads to be saved directly on your device or select ‘iCloud Drive’ to save downloads directly to the cloud. You also have the option to add and save to other locations if you have other cloud services synced with your iPhone. Organizing your files: If you download a lot of files, consider creating additional folders within the Files app to keep everything organized. You can make specific folders for different types of files, such as work documents, personal photos, or music. To do this: Open the Files app and navigate to the location where you want to create a new folder.

Tap on the folder icon with a ‘+’ sign located at the top left corner of the screen.

A new window will pop up, prompting you to name your new folder. Choose an appropriate name and tap ‘Done’.

Your new folder is created, and you can move files into it to keep your storage clean and organized. Previewing files: If you’re not sure about the content of a file, you can preview it without opening the file entirely. To do this, press and hold the file you want to preview. A small window will appear with a quick look at the file’s content and options to open, share, or remove the file. Quick searching: If you have a lot of files, you can use the search bar at the top of the Files app to quickly find what you’re looking for. Simply type in the name or part of the name of the file, and the app will show you the related results. Handling unsupported file types: Sometimes, you might download a file type that can’t be opened by your iPhone natively. In these cases, look for third-party apps on the App Store that can handle the specific file type. Once you install a compatible app, it should appear in the ‘Share’ menu of the file, allowing you to open the file with that app. Remember, the key to effectively managing and viewing downloaded files on your iPhone is understanding how the Files app and other relevant applications work. With these tips and techniques, you’ll be able to keep your digital space organized and access your downloaded files with ease. We hope that you find this guide on how to view downloaded files on the iPhone helpful, if you have any comments, questions, or suggestions, please leave a comment below and let us know. This guide was written using iOS 16.5.1 which is the current version at the time of writing. Image Credit: William Hook



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals