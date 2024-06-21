How to use Final Cut Camera on the iPhone

Apple has launched the Final Cut Camera app, a powerful and free tool designed to elevate video recording on iPhones and iPads to a professional standard. This app, compatible with devices running iOS 17.4 and above, including the iOS 18 beta, integrates seamlessly with Final Cut Pro for iPad, providing users with a comprehensive suite of advanced features for capturing high-quality video content.

The Final Cut Camera app is specifically designed to work with the latest iPhones running iOS 17.4 and the iOS 18 beta, ensuring that users can take full advantage of the app’s capabilities on Apple’s newest devices and operating system. This compatibility allows the app to leverage the latest iOS features and optimizations for enhanced performance and functionality. The video below from Brandon Butch shows us how to use the app on the iPhone.

The app’s user interface is intuitive and user-friendly, closely resembling the default iOS camera app, making it easy for users to navigate and adjust settings. The MultiCam view can be accessed from the top-left corner of the screen, while resolution and FPS settings are conveniently located at the top-middle. Additional options and settings can be found under the settings icon in the top-right corner, providing quick access to a range of customization options.

Adjust video resolution to 4K, 720p, or 1080p

Select FPS settings of 24, 25, 30, or 60

Choose between HVC and PRZ codecs

Toggle between HDR and SDR format options

The Final Cut Camera app offers a wide range of video settings to cater to different recording needs and preferences. Users can easily adjust the video resolution to 4K, 720p, or 1080p, depending on their desired output quality and storage considerations. The app also supports various FPS settings, including 24, 25, 30, and 60 frames per second, allowing users to capture smooth and fluid video footage. Additionally, the app supports both HVC and PRZ codecs, providing flexibility in terms of video compression and compatibility with different editing software and platforms. Users can also choose between HDR and SDR format options, allowing them to capture video with enhanced dynamic range or standard dynamic range, depending on their creative vision and the intended viewing environment.

The app includes a range of useful features to assist users in capturing high-quality video, such as an audio meter, video stabilization, mirror front camera, grid overlay, overexposure indicator, and focus peaking. These tools help users monitor and optimize their audio levels, reduce camera shake, compose shots accurately, avoid overexposed areas, and ensure precise focus, resulting in professional-grade video recordings.

One of the standout features of the Final Cut Camera app is its extensive set of manual controls, giving users precise control over their video recordings. The app provides cinematic zoom capabilities, allowing users to smoothly zoom in and out for dramatic effect. Users can also easily switch between the iPhone’s ultrawide, main, and telephoto lenses, depending on their desired field of view and composition. The app offers manual controls for white balance, exposure, shutter speed, and ISO, allowing users to fine-tune their video settings to achieve their desired look and feel. Both manual and automatic focus options are available, providing flexibility for different shooting scenarios and creative preferences.

When it comes to recording and saving videos, the Final Cut Camera app offers convenient options for users. Videos can be saved directly to the device’s internal storage or to external devices such as SSDs and SD cards, providing ample storage space for longer recording sessions or higher-resolution footage. The app also supports seamless media transfer to Final Cut Pro for iPad, allowing users to easily import their recordings into the powerful editing software for further refinement and post-production work.

One of the most exciting features of the Final Cut Camera app is its MultiCam recording capability. With the latest update of Final Cut Pro for iPad, users can connect up to four iPhones and control and monitor all connected devices directly from their iPad. This feature opens up new possibilities for multi-camera shoots, interviews, and event coverage, allowing users to capture multiple angles and perspectives simultaneously. The MultiCam clips can be easily edited within Final Cut Pro, streamlining the post-production process and allowing users to create dynamic and engaging video content.

The Final Cut Camera app also includes a range of additional features to enhance the user experience and expand creative possibilities. The app offers audio monitoring and output settings, allowing users to monitor and adjust audio levels in real-time. Within Final Cut Pro, users can add effects, transitions, and titles to their video footage, further enhancing the production value of their projects. The app’s user-friendly UI makes it more accessible compared to other professional video apps, lowering the barrier to entry for aspiring videographers and content creators.

In conclusion, the Final Cut Camera app represents a significant step forward in professional video recording on iPhones and iPads. With its seamless integration into Final Cut Pro for iPad, comprehensive set of features, and user-friendly design, the app empowers users to capture stunning video content and elevate their productions to new heights. Whether you’re a professional videographer, content creator, or enthusiast, the Final Cut Camera app offers a powerful and accessible tool for bringing your creative vision to life.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



