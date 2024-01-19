DJI releases Modify its first intelligent 3D model editing software

In the world of drone aerial surveying, professionals are constantly seeking ways to enhance their workflow and produce more accurate 3D models. DJI Enterprise, a leading name in the industry, has introduced a new software tool that is set to make a significant impact on how these professionals work. DJI Modify is a sophisticated 3D model editing tool that simplifies the editing process, addressing common issues that have previously required a lot of manual intervention. DJI explains more about the new 3D model editing software. DJI is also offering

“DJI Modify offers a seamless workflow for mapping and surveying professionals, effortlessly integrating with DJI Terra for aerial surveying and modeling. This all-in-one platform caters to the diverse operational needs of industries such as surveying and mapping, urban planning, and emergency response, ensuring efficient model sharing to meet the dynamic demands of various landscapes.”

DJI Modify stands out with its one-click import feature, which seamlessly integrates 3D models from DJI Terra. This eliminates complicated import steps and saves valuable time. The software’s automated system is designed to identify and remove floating parts in large areas without human input, leading to cleaner models and reducing the need for manual cleanup.

One of the most challenging aspects of 3D modeling is dealing with imperfections caused by water reflections, which can affect the accuracy of the models. DJI Modify offers a solution by allowing users to quickly fix these issues. It provides instant previews so that edits can be tracked and adjusted in real-time, ensuring the final product is of the highest quality.

Drone footage 3D modelling software

Editing complex cityscapes is also made more manageable with DJI Modify. The software uses advanced algorithms to identify and remove numerous vehicles per square kilometer, significantly enhancing the urban modeling process. For areas that require more detailed attention, the manual selection tool allows for precise flattening and texture repairs.

“DJI Modify is DJI’s first intelligent 3D model editing software. It features a streamlined and intuitive interface that makes it simple to complete model editing efficiently. Paired with a DJI Enterprise drone and DJI Terra, it forms a comprehensive solution from aerial surveying, modeling, and model editing to sharing these models easily to meet operational needs in surveying and mapping, firefighting, emergency response, and transportation.”

The inpainting technology in DJI Modify is noteworthy for its ability to blend repaired textures seamlessly with their surroundings, making the edits virtually undetectable. This is especially useful when working with complex textures and patterns. The batch repair function is another feature that boosts efficiency by fixing multiple issues at once, such as gaps in building reflections and inconsistencies in road sign textures, ensuring uniformity across the model.

Sharing edited models is also streamlined with DJI Modify’s cloud uploading feature. Users can easily upload their models and share them via a unique link, eliminating the need for additional software or complicated file transfers.

DJI Modify is set to change the way professionals approach 3D model editing from drone aerial surveys. Its smart features are designed to streamline the editing process, making it less labor-intensive and more cost-effective. With this powerful software, professionals can focus on capturing the highest quality aerial data, while DJI Modify takes care of the complex editing tasks.



