How to speed up your iPhone

Are you experiencing sluggish performance on your iPhone? If you find your device isn’t performing as swiftly as it once did, this comprehensive guide is designed to provide solutions that will help you enhance your iPhone’s speed and efficiency. Various factors could potentially contribute to your iPhone’s decreased performance, and it’s essential to identify and address them. Earlier, we shared a valuable guide on boosting the speed of your iPad. This time, we shift our focus to iPhone, presenting a set of practical tips to optimize its performance. Each tip may yield different results depending on your device’s specific condition, but using a combination of these recommendations should offer a noticeable improvement in your iPhone’s overall speed and responsiveness.

Restart your iPhone and shut down all of your apps

One of the easiest and quickest ways to speed up your iPhone is to restart your devices, before you do this it is a good idea to close all of the apps on your handset.

The way you do this will depend on the type of iPhone you have, if you have an iPhone with a Home Button, like the iPhone SE, press the Home Button twice until all of the open apps are then shown on your iPhone. Then swipe these apps up on the iPhone screen and they will be closed down.

If you have an iPhone without a Home Button like the iPhone 13, swipe up from the bottom of your display and you will then see the open apps. Swipe up on each app until they are also closed down.

Once you have closed all of the apps on your iPhone, you can then shut down your iPhone and restart it, this may help speed up your device.

Update your iPhone to the latest software version

Another way that you can make your iPhone faster is by installing the latest version of Apple’s iOS software on your device. You can check if you have the latest software by going to Settings > General > Software update, you will then be shown if an update is available.

If an update is available on your device it is recommended that you install the latest version of iOS as this may help to speed up your iPhone.

To install the latest version of iOS go to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and install, this will install the latest software and may help speed up your device.

Clear the cookies and cache in the Safari browser

Every time we visit a website in Safari on the iPhone, a cookie and some files are stored on the iPhone. One way that you may be able to speed up your device is by deleting these cookies and the cache on your device.

To clear the cookies and cache in Safari, go to Settings > Safari > Clear History and Website Data and then select Clear.

This will clear everything from the Safari browser on your iPhone, when you visit one of your websites again you will need to log back in.

Turn off Location Services and Background App Refresh and more

There are a number of other things that may be slowing your iPhone down, things as Location Services and Background App Refresh.

To turn off Location Services on your iPhone go to Settings > Privacy > Locations Services, you can then select which apps you want to use this feature or turn it off completely.

Some apps like Google Maps and Apple Maps and other will need this turned on to function, so it is better to just turn this feature off for the majority of the apps that do not need it, rather than turning it off completely.

To turn this feature off for individual apps go to Settings > Privacy > Locations Services and then select the app you want and select Never. This will ensure that the specific apps do not use this feature.

Another way to make your iPhone faster is with Background App Refresh, this can be done by going to Settings > General > BackGround App Refresh, you can then choose to turn this feature off for all apps or for individual apps.

Notifications are another thing that may be slowing your iPhone down, you can either turn this off completely or for each individual app.

To turn off notifications on the iPhone go to Settings > Notifications and then select the apps that you want to turn notifications off for. This should also help you cut down on the number of notifications you receive on your iPhone.

We hope that you find this guide helpful and hope that it will help you speed up and make your iPhone faster. If you have any questions, please leave a comment below and let us know.

This guide has been carefully crafted based on the most recent iOS version at the time of writing, specifically iOS 16.5, ensuring that our advice is relevant and up-to-date. For more in-depth tips and tricks, we recommend visiting Apple’s official website, where you can find a wealth of information dedicated to optimizing the performance and usability of your device.

Image Credit: Vince Picipo



