How to share your WiFi password on iPhone

If you have trouble remembering your WiFi password and want to share it with your friend or visitors, Apple has a handy tool that lets you share your WiFi password on your iPhone. This is designed to easily help you connect another device to your network, without having to remember your password, all you need is an existing device connected to your WiFi network.

This can come in handy when you have some friends around that you want to let use your WiFi, or when you are setting up a new device like a new iPhone or iPad or even a new Mac.

It makes things so much simpler than having to remember your password and also manually adding it to another device. Follow the steps below to use this handy tool to help you set up WiFi on additional devices on your network.

How do you share the WiFi password on the iPhone?

What you will need to do is open the device that you want to connect to the WiFi network. Then you need to Settings > WiFi and select the WiFi network you want to connect to. The password prompt will then appear on that device.

Once the password prompt has appeared on the new device, open your iPhone or iPad that is connected to your WiFi network and go to the Home Screen. Place the device close to the new device that you want to connect to the WiFi.

You will then be prompted to share your password with this new device, click Share Password on your iPhone and the password will be shared onto the new device. You can then click Done on your iPhone and the new device is now connected to your WiFi network and it is all set up and ready to use.

The new device or your friend’s device will be able to connect to your WiFi network whenever it is in range as the password is automatically stored on the new device. This is handy for family members or friends who visit you regularly as they will easily be able to connect to your WiFi.

This is a very useful feature when you want to easily connect someone to your WiFi network in your home or office without having to remember the password for the network. It is also much quicker than manually typing in the password when you are setting up a new device. We hope you will find this guide useful and if you have any comments or questions, please leave a comment below. You can find out more details about this useful feature over at Apple’s website.

Image Credit: Bagus Hernawan

