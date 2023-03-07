How to see who viewed your Instagram story or stories

This guide will show you how you can see who has viewed your Instagram story or stories. If you want to find out who has seen your story or multiple stories on Instagram, this is a built-in feature that you can easily use.

Instagram stories are massively popular and you may want to check out who has seen your most recent story or multiple stories.

This can be done easily from a range of devices like the iPhone, your Android Phone, and also on the Instagram Lite app as well. How you do this varies slightly by device and app, so you can see more information for each specific device below.

How to see who viewed your Instagram story on the iPhone

You can easily see who has seen your Instagram story within the first 24 hours of posting it. To do this open the story on your iPhone and swipe up on the display. You will then see the number of people who have viewed your story and also the usernames of the people that looked at the story.

If you also shared the story on Facebook as well as Instagram, you can scroll down to see which Facebook users saw the story. If your Instagram story is over 24 hours old then follow the steps below.

After the story is older than 24 hours, you will need to tap on your profile picture in the Instagram app and then tap on the three lines at the top right. Now select Archive and you will see a list of your stories, scroll down until you find the story you want and then swipe up to the top and you will see a list of people who have seen that specific story.

How to see who viewed your Instagram stories on Android Phones

To see who has seen your Instagram stories on your Android Phone, open the Instagram app on your device and select your most recent story.

Now swipe up from the bottom of the screen to the top and you will be shown a list of Instagram users who have watched your story.

If you would like to see who has watched one of your stories that are older than 24 hours, then open Instagram on your device and select your profile picture in the bottom right. Now select the three lines at the top right and select Archive.

You can now scroll through all of your Instagram stories until you find the one you want, select it, and then scroll up to see which users have seen the story. You will also see how many people in total have viewed your story.

How to see who viewed your stories on Instagram Lite

Instagram Lite is a lighter version of the app this works in a similar way to the iPhone and Android full versions of the app.

To see who has viewed your most recent Instagram story, open the app and then select that specific story scroll up and you will be shown a list of viewers along with the total viewers.

You will be able to see who has viewed your Instagram story for up to 48 hours after you have posted it on Instagram. You can find out more details over at Instagram.

We hope that you find this guide useful, if you have any comments, questions or suggestions, please let us know in the comments section below.

Image Credit: Jakob Owens





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals