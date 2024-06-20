How to Install Siri 2.0 on Your iPhone

Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, has undergone a significant update with the introduction of Siri UI 2.0. Although this new version hasn’t been officially released for iOS 18, it is possible to install it on your iPhone by following a specific set of steps. The video below from iDeviceHelp will walk you through the process of updating your iPhone’s Siri to the new Siri UI 2.0, providing you with the necessary prerequisites, required software, and detailed installation instructions.

Before embarking on this process, it is crucial to consider the following prerequisites:

Ensure that your iPhone is running iOS 18, as this is a mandatory requirement for installing Siri UI 2.0.

Temporarily disable the Find My iPhone feature to prevent any interruptions during the installation process.

feature to prevent any interruptions during the installation process. It is highly recommended to use a secondary device for this process to minimize the risk of data loss or corruption. Avoid using your primary iPhone to prevent any potential issues.

To successfully install Siri UI 2.0, you will need two essential software tools:

The CNGA Light application , which is available for both Mac and Windows operating systems.

, which is available for both Mac and Windows operating systems. The GW Bunga app, which is also compatible with Mac and Windows.

These tools are crucial for the installation process and will guide you through the necessary steps.

Step-by-Step Installation Process

Step 1: Connect iPhone to Computer

Using a USB cable, connect your iPhone to your computer. Ensure that the connection is stable and secure.

Step 2: Download and Launch CNGA Light Application

Visit the official website of CNGA Light and download the application suitable for your computer’s operating system. Once downloaded, launch the application on your computer.

Step 3: Grant Permission (Mac Users)

If you are using a Mac, you may be prompted to grant permission to run the CNGA Light application. Navigate to your Mac’s security settings and allow the application to run.

Step 4: Follow Tutorial Page

CNGA Light provides a comprehensive tutorial page that offers detailed, step-by-step instructions for installing Siri UI 2.0. Refer to this tutorial page and follow the instructions carefully.

Step 5: Download Necessary Files

Download the required files for Siri UI 2.0 from the provided links within the tutorial. Once downloaded, import these files into the CNGA Light application.

Step 6: Apply the Tweak

Using the CNGA Light application, apply the Siri UI 2.0 tweak to your connected iPhone. The application will guide you through this process.

Step 7: Restart iPhone

After successfully applying the tweak, restart your iPhone to complete the installation process. This step is crucial for the changes to take effect.

Post-Installation Steps and Warnings

Once your iPhone restarts, follow the specific steps provided during the setup process to preserve your existing data. Complete the partial setup as instructed to finalize the installation of Siri UI 2.0.

It is important to emphasize the potential risks associated with this process. Data loss or corruption may occur, so it is crucial to create a backup of your iPhone’s data before proceeding. Additionally, it is strongly advised not to attempt this process on your primary device to avoid any unwanted consequences.

Summary

By following this step-by-step video and using the provided software tools and files, you can successfully install Siri UI 2.0 on your iPhone running iOS 18. Remember to proceed with caution, as this process is intended for experimental and fun purposes. Enjoy exploring the new features and enhancements that Siri UI 2.0 has to offer, but always prioritize the safety and security of your device and data.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



