How to Share AirTags in Find My

Sharing AirTags through the Find My app is a simple yet effective way to keep track of important items. Whether you want to share an AirTag with a family member, friend, or colleague, the process is straightforward and secure. By sharing an AirTag, you can ensure that multiple people can locate and keep an eye on valuable belongings, such as keys, wallets, or bags.

The video below from Apple will walk us through the steps required to share an AirTag, accept an invitation to share an AirTag, and stop sharing an AirTag when necessary. By following these instructions, you’ll be able to collaborate with others and have peace of mind knowing that your important items can be easily tracked and found

Prerequisites

Before you begin the process of sharing an AirTag, there are a few essential prerequisites that you and the person you’re sharing with must meet:

Enable two-factor authentication: Ensure that two-factor authentication is enabled for your Apple ID. This adds an extra layer of security to your account and is required for sharing AirTags.

Sign in to iCloud: All participants must be signed in to their iCloud accounts on their devices. This allows for seamless syncing and sharing of AirTag information.

Turn on iCloud Keychain: iCloud Keychain must be turned on for all participants. This feature securely stores and syncs passwords and other sensitive information across devices, ensuring a secure sharing experience.

By completing these prerequisites, you’ll be ready to start sharing AirTags with others.

Sharing an AirTag

To share an AirTag with another person, follow these step-by-step instructions:

1. Open the Find My app: Launch the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

2. Go to the Items tab: Navigate to the Items tab within the app, where your AirTags are listed.

3. Select the AirTag: Choose the specific AirTag you want to share from the list of available AirTags.

4. Add a person: Drag up on the handle at the bottom of the screen and tap on the “Add Person” option.

5. Choose a contact: Select a contact from the suggested list of people or manually enter a contact’s name or email address.

6. Send the invitation: Tap the “Share” button to send the AirTag sharing invitation to the selected contact.

Once you’ve completed these steps, the invitation will be sent to the recipient, and they’ll be able to accept the invitation to start sharing the AirTag.

Accepting an Invitation

If you receive an invitation to share an AirTag, follow these steps to accept the invitation and start tracking the shared item:

1. Open the Find My app: Launch the Find My app on your device.

2. Go to the Items tab: Navigate to the Items tab within the app, where shared items are listed.

3. Find the invitation: Look for the AirTag sharing invitation in your items list.

4. Add the AirTag: Tap on the “Add” button next to the invitation and confirm your action by tapping “Add” again.

5. Track the AirTag: The shared AirTag will now appear on your map view, allowing you to track its location.

After accepting the invitation, you’ll be able to see the shared AirTag’s location and receive notifications if it’s found or goes missing.

Stopping Sharing

If you need to stop sharing an AirTag with someone, follow these steps:

1. Open the Find My app: Launch the Find My app on your device.

2. Go to the Items tab: Navigate to the Items tab within the app, where your AirTags are listed.

3. Select the shared AirTag: Choose the AirTag you want to stop sharing from the list.

4. Remove the contact: Drag up on the handle at the bottom of the screen and tap on the name of the contact you want to remove.

5. Confirm removal: Tap on the “Remove” button and then confirm your action by tapping “Stop Sharing.”

Once you’ve completed these steps, the selected contact will no longer have access to the shared AirTag, and it will be removed from their Find My app.

By following this guide, you can easily share AirTags with others, accept invitations to share AirTags, and stop sharing when necessary. This collaborative feature of the Find My app allows you to work together with family, friends, and colleagues to keep track of important items, providing a secure and efficient way to manage your belongings.

Source & Image Credit: Apple



