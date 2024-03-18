Which iPhone Should You Buy in 2024? (Video)

If you’re on the lookout for a new iPhone in 2024, you’ve likely noticed the overwhelming array of options Apple has thrown into the mix. With eight different models vying for your attention, making an informed decision might seem like a Herculean task. Thankfully, a detailed video breakdown by Brandon Butch offers a beacon of clarity, categorizing each model to help you navigate the sea of choices. Here’s what you need to know, distilled from the video, to make your iPhone selection journey both informed and seamless.

Design & Build Quality: A Glimpse into Aesthetics and Durability

The hallmark of Apple’s design philosophy—sleek, full-screen aesthetics—is present across its iPhone lineup, with the iPhone SE being the notable outlier. It retains the classic home button and sports larger bezels, a nod to traditional design. In 2024, the iPhone 15 series elevates the standard for durability by introducing a titanium frame, marrying elegance with resilience. Transitioning away from physical SIM cards, all models, barring the iPhone SE and 13, embrace eSIM technology. Moreover, the iPhone 15 series has made the switch to USB-C charging ports, marking a step towards universal charging solutions.

Display Matters: Immersive Visuals Across the Board

When it comes to display, the iPhone 13, 14, and 15 series boast the Super Retina XDR OLED screen, renowned for its vivid colors and deep blacks. The iPhone 15 models further push the envelope with higher peak brightness and the innovative Dynamic Island, enhancing interactivity. For those who prioritize fluid scrolling and vibrant visuals, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max feature a 120Hz ProMotion display along with an always-on display functionality, setting a new benchmark for display technology.

Battery Life: Finding the Endurance Champion

Contrary to Apple’s claims, real-world testing reveals the iPhone 15 Plus often surpasses the 15 Pro Max in battery longevity. The iPhone SE, unfortunately, lags in this arena, struggling to provide all-day battery life, which might be a deal-breaker for power users.

Performance: Powering Through Tasks with Ease

For everyday tasks, the iPhone 13, 14, and 15 offer commendable performance, seamlessly handling routine applications. However, if your usage extends to gaming or intensive multitasking, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, powered by the A17 Pro chip and boosted RAM, stand out as the go-to options for superior performance.

Connectivity: Staying Ahead with Advanced Features

All models support 5G connectivity, although the iPhone SE is restricted to sub-6 GHz bands. The iPhone 15 series steps up its game with Bluetooth 5.3, enhanced Ultra Wideband capabilities, and, exclusively for the Pro models, Wi-Fi 6E and thread connectivity, ensuring you’re well-prepared for the technological advances the future holds.

Pricing and Value: Maximizing Your Investment

Navigating the price landscape, the video suggests steering clear of the iPhone SE, citing a lower value proposition. The iPhone 15 emerges as the star, balancing high-end features with affordability, making it an attractive option for the majority. For photography aficionados and those prioritizing battery life, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the ultimate choice. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 remains a solid contender for those seeking a budget-friendly option or a dependable device for younger users.

Choosing the right iPhone in 2024 boils down to identifying what matters most to you—be it cutting-edge design, stellar performance, or maximizing value. Armed with this guide, you’re now equipped to select the iPhone that not only meets your needs but also complements your lifestyle. Remember, the best iPhone for you is the one that aligns with your priorities, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable user experience.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



