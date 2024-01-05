Samsung Net Zero Home in more detail (Video)

Samsung has released a video showing off some of the features of the Samsung Net Zero Home, which is located at Brobyholm smart city near Stockholm, Sweden, Samsung is also developing these homes in other countries including the USA and South Korea.

The video below from Samsung gives us a look at the wide range of devices that have transformed this house into a Net Zero Home, let’s find out some more details about the house.

As soon as the sun rises in the morning, an energy-efficient home begins producing and storing energy using advanced solar panels and storage batteries. On clear, sunny days, the smart home system switches on the air conditioning or heating in advance — to save energy later on in the day, once the sun sets or the weather becomes overcast.

Using Samsung’s integrated and expansive multi-device ecosystem SmartThings, users can seamlessly control their home appliances and smart home devices. AI Energy Mode on SmartThings Energy helps users effortlessly save energy throughout their home by automatically optimizing energy usage of appliances.

You can find out more information about the Samsung Net Zero Home over at Samsung’s website at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing how this is developed in the future.

Source Samsung



