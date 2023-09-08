Samsung Net Zero Home Project shown off at IFA 2023

Samsung has been showing off a range of technology for the Samsung Net Zero Home Project at IFA 2023, and the company has partnered with a range of global technology companies on the project.

Samsung Electronics’ Net Zero Home project aims to help customers save on costs, cut CO2 emissions and conveniently monitor household power use all at once via a single app, in homes that generate and manage their own energy. To help make the home of the future a reality, Samsung has partnered with several global technology companies specializing in eco-conscious home solutions, including Germany-based solar technology, storage and charging company SMA Solar Technology and Swedish-Swiss electronics corporation and smart-homes innovator ABB.

Samsung’s partnership with SMA enables users to access SMA’s various products and Home Energy solutions with SmartThings Energy. Samsung’s heat pumps can also now talk to SMA’s solutions. With the ABB partnership, users can leverage ABB’s various home automation solutions with SmartThings. Samsung’s various connected products will also be available for ABBs Smart Buildings.

With SMA’s Jan Van Laethem and ABB’s Lucy Han both participating in IFA as Net Zero Home project spokespersons, Samsung sat down with them to discuss their work on the project, their companies’ respective partnerships with Samsung and their visions for the future of sustainable smart home solutions.

