Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne edition unveiled

Samsung has revealed that it is launching a new special edition version of its latest folding smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne edition, and the handset comes with a unique design.

The special edition Galaxy Z Fold5 combines Samsung’s advanced foldable tech with Thom Browne’s iconic design, featuring black pebble leather and grosgrain accents. Its exterior showcases Thom Browne’s signature stripes, textured back glass, a black frame with a gold hinge, and gold-rimmed camera lenses.

“Mobile technology is expected to provide more than just function — it’s an extension of our lifestyles,” Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our longstanding work with Thom Browne is rooted in a shared commitment to pair iconic style with advanced innovation and this collection is no exception.”

“This continued collaboration with Samsung represents an evolution of what we’ve been creating together for years,” said Thom Browne. “Once again, we want to show that a perfect blend of top quality, innovative design and a classic aesthetic can become a powerful form of self-expression. I believe this Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne Edition is the ultimate example of turning advanced technology into a bold statement.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne edition over at Samsung at the link below, the handset will go on sale in select countries on the 12th of September, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Samsung



