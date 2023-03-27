BMW Panoramic Vision head-up display coming to 2025 models

BMW has announced that it will be bringing its new BMW Panoramic Vision head-up display to 2025 BMW models, the display can be seen in the photos above.

This new head-up display will be able to project across the full width of the windscreen, you can see more information about this new display below.

The BMW Panoramic Vision represents the consistent BMW driver-centric approach in the new BMW iDrive control system for the NEUE KLASSE. The BMW Group was the first car manufacturer to develop a cockpit that focuses on a particularly intensive, safe and concentrated driving experience. On-board computers with digital displays first appeared in the BMW 7 Series in the 1980s. The first BMW iDrive in 2001 comprehensively reduced switches and buttons like no other control system before, creating a modern, uncluttered interior. The first series production of BMW head-up displays followed shortly afterwards. The success story of the BMW Group developing pioneering innovations continues with the new BMW Panoramic Vision head-up display for the NEUE KLASSE.

The BMW Group continues to consistently develop the comprehensive BMW iDrive operating concept with the BMW Panoramic Vision. The company presented its revolutionary BMW i Vision Dee vehicle at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas earlier this year. It shows how an extended head-up display can also be used for display control design and an immersive user experience in the future. The study demonstrates the fusion of reality and the virtual world by turning the windscreen windows into projection surface.This technology is now becoming reality as a series version in NEUE KLASSE vehicles, the BMW Panoramic Vision.

You can find out more details about the new BMW Panoramic Vision display over at BMW at the link below, it will be interesting to see what it is like when it launches.

Source BMW





