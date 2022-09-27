How to fix an iPhone that is not charging

If your iPhone is not charging there are several things that could be causing the issue on your handset, luckily there are some solutions that we can try to get your handset charging again.

When an iPhone will not charge many simple things could be causing this, including an issue with your charger, the charging cable, and even the charging port on your iPhone. The majority of the time there are easy fixes, this guide is designed to help you diagnose what may be causing the issue on your iPhone and get it charging again.

There may be something in the iPhone charging port

One of the most common issues with your iPhone not charging is related to the charging port on your device. The port can easily catch debris and lint etc from your pockets that stop your device from charging when it is plugged in. This debris is so small that you will probably not see it if you look into the charging port, but this can be a major problem with iPhones that will not charge than can easily be fixed.

The best way to check if something is blocking your charging port on your iPhone is to use a wood or plastic toothpick and place it in the port to see if anything is blocking it.

Make sure you gently move the pick inside the charging port as you do not want to damage anything. You can also use the iPhone SIM tool that comes with your device, although they are made of metal so it is better to use something like wood or plastic that has less chance of damaging the port. If this does not work then there may be another issue.

There is a problem with the charger or lightning cable

Another reason that your iPhone may not be charging could be an issue with either the lightning cable or the charger on your device. The simplest way to see if this is causing the issue is to swap either the cable, charger or both for a new one.

If you do not have a spare one then you could try plugging your iPhone into your computer with the lightning cable if it charges then the cable is good but the charger is not working. It is always handy to have a spare lightning cable and charger for your device. If you do not have a spare one then borrowing one from a friend or colleague is a good idea, as this will allow you to confirm whether or not it is your charger or cable that is causing the issue.

You can also test out your charger and cable on another device if you have one or your friend’s device, if it charges their device but not yours then the cable and charger are working fine.

Software may be causing the issue, try a hard reset

Sometimes there could be a software issue that is stopping your iPhone from charging, you can try a hard reset on your iPhone to see if this will resolve the issue. We have a handy guide that shows you how to perform a hard reset on all models of the iPhone.

This can be a solution, once you have reset your device, plug it in and if it has fixed the problem then it should start charging your iPhone.

There is a hardware issue causing my iPhone not to charge

One of the final reasons that your iPhone may not be charging is because of a hardware issue on the device, this could be a problem with the charging port or with some other hardware on the handset.

You will need to take the device to your Apple Store, Apple-approved repairer, or 3rd party repair store, they will then be able to test your iPhone and see why the device won’t charge. If you have tried all of the options above and none of them worked, then taking it to an Apple Store or repair store will be the best option.

We hope you find this article useful and hope it has helped some of you to get your iPhone charging and working again, leave a comment below and let us know. You can find out more details about what you can do to restore charging on your iPhone or iPod over at Apple’s website. We hope you have found this guide useful and hope it may have helped you to get your iPhone charging again.

Image Credit: Andreas Haslinger



