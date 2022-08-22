How to find your hidden iPhone apps

We previously published a guide on how to hide your iPhone apps, this guide will show you how to find hidden apps on your iPhone.

The iPhone comes with a feature that lets you hide apps from your Home Screen, this is a useful feature if you have a lot of apps and do not want to have too many pages of apps. As well as hiding individual apps you can also hide whole pages of apps from your device.

I normally do this with apps that I use, but not ones that I use on a regular basis, this means that they are still installed on your device, and easy to find when you need them.

How do I locate apps that have been hidden on my iPhone?

To locate apps that are hidden on your device you can swipe right until the search box appears at the top of your display. Then can then type in the name of the app that you are looking for and it will be located on your device. In this example I have used the eBay app, all you need to do is click the app and it will launch.

You can also easily locate apps from the App Library on your iPhone. This can be done by swiping from right to left until you reach the end of the app pages on your device.

The last is the App Library, you can again type in the name of the app you are looking for and it will appear on your device at the top.

Another way to find apps in the App Library is to scroll down to the various sections, as we can see from the screenshot, the eBay app that we have hidden is located in the Shopping & Food section in the app library.

How do I locate hidden pages of apps on the iPhone?

To locate a hidden page of apps on your iPhone you need to do a long press on the Home Screen until the apps jiggle on the screen. Now you need to tap the dots at the bottom of the display and you will be shown all of the different pages for the Home Screen.

As you can see from the screenshot above, the fourth page is hidden from the Home Screen, this can easily be changed by selecting the tick mark on this page and it will be displayed again on your device.

This is a useful feature as you can easily hide whole pages of apps and also individual apps on your device to make it less cluttered, but you can still use the apps. You can find out more information about how you can use the App Library and the Home Screen on your iPhone over at Apple’s website.

We hope that you will find this guide useful, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: William Hook

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals