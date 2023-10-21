How to find your Android phone’s serial number

Your Android phone’s serial number is a unique identifier that can be used to track your phone if it is lost or stolen. It can also be used to register your phone with your carrier or manufacturer, to get support for your device, or to sell or trade in your phone.

There are a few different ways to find your Android phone’s serial number:

Through the Settings app:

Open the Settings app. Tap About phone. Scroll down to find the Serial number field.

Through the Phone app:

Open the Phone app. Dial *#06#. Your phone’s serial number will be displayed on the screen.

On the phone itself:

Some Android phones have the serial number printed on the back of the device, or underneath the battery. If your phone has a removable battery, carefully remove the back cover and the battery to find the serial number.

On the original packaging:

Your phone’s serial number may also be printed on the original packaging.

Through Google Find My Device:

Go to the Google Find My Device: https://www.google.com/android/find website. Sign in with your Google account. Click on your phone’s name. Your phone’s serial number will be displayed under the Device information section.

Once you have found your Android phone’s serial number, you can write it down or store it in a safe place. You may need it in the future for various purposes, such as:

Registering your phone with your carrier or manufacturer: Many carriers and manufacturers require you to register your phone before you can use certain features, such as visual voicemail or device protection.

Getting support for your device: If you have any problems with your phone, you may need to contact your carrier or manufacturer for support. They will often ask for your phone’s serial number so that they can look up your device information.

Reporting your phone lost or stolen: If your phone is lost or stolen, you can report it to your carrier and the police. They will often need to know your phone’s serial number in order to track it down or block it from being used.

Selling or trading in your phone: If you are selling or trading in your phone, you may need to provide the buyer or retailer with your phone’s serial number. This will help them to verify the authenticity of your device.

Please note: Do not share your phone’s serial number with anyone you do not trust. Your serial number is a unique identifier for your device, and it can be used to track your phone or access your personal information.

Here are some additional tips for finding and storing your Android phone’s serial number:

Write it down: Once you have found your phone’s serial number, write it down and store it in a safe place, such as a password manager or a fireproof safe. This will ensure that you have your phone’s serial number handy if you need it in the future. Store it digitally: You can also store your phone’s serial number digitally. One way to do this is to create a note in your phone’s notepad app and save it to your cloud storage account. Another way is to create a spreadsheet with your phone’s serial number and other important information, such as your account number and IMEI number. Share it with a trusted friend or family member: It may also be a good idea to share your phone’s serial number with a trusted friend or family member. This way, if you lose your phone or are unable to access it, they can provide the serial number to the authorities or your carrier.

By following these tips, you can ensure that you know how to find and store your Android phone’s serial number. This important information can be used to protect your device and your personal information. If you have any tips, questions, or comments, please let us know in the comments section below.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals