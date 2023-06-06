Will my iPhone get iOS 17? Full details on supported devices

Apple has now released its first beta of iOS 17 and now we get to find out which versions of the iPhone will be supported by this new major software update, not all devices that were supported by iOS 16 will be eligible for the iOS 17 update.

With the new iOS 17 Apple will be dropping support for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X, all of the other iPhones which were previously supported by iOS 16 will be eligible for the update.

Here is a list of iOS 17 supported devices:

iPhone SE (2nd Gen onward)

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple also released iPadOS 17 beta 1 for the iPad and we have details below on which versions of the iPad will be eligible for the update:

iPadOS 17 supported devices:

iPad Mini 5th Gen onward

iPad 6th Gen onward

iPad Air 6th Gen onward

iPad Pro all models excluding first Gen 12.9 inch iPad Pro

Apple is expected to release this new major software update in September along with the new iPhone 15 handsets, these will include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. As soon as we get some details on a specific release date for this new major iOS update, we will let you know.

