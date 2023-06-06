Will my iPhone get iOS 17? Full details on supported devices

Apple has now released its first beta of iOS 17 and now we get to find out which versions of the iPhone will be supported by this new major software update, not all devices that were supported by iOS 16 will be eligible for the iOS 17 update.
With the new iOS 17 Apple will be dropping support for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X, all of the other iPhones which were previously supported by iOS 16 will be eligible for the update.
Here is a list of iOS 17 supported devices:
- iPhone SE (2nd Gen onward)
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple also released iPadOS 17 beta 1 for the iPad and we have details below on which versions of the iPad will be eligible for the update:
iPadOS 17 supported devices:
- iPad Mini 5th Gen onward
- iPad 6th Gen onward
- iPad Air 6th Gen onward
- iPad Pro all models excluding first Gen 12.9 inch iPad Pro
Apple is expected to release this new major software update in September along with the new iPhone 15 handsets, these will include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. As soon as we get some details on a specific release date for this new major iOS update, we will let you know.
