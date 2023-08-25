Deals: Internxt Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription, Save 30%

Get ready for an amazing offer on the Internxt Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription exclusively in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week! For a limited time, you can seize this incredible opportunity to acquire the subscription for the unbeatable price of just $208.99, entailing a remarkable 30% discount off its regular price.

Internxt, a trailblazing provider of private cloud services, goes above and beyond to safeguard your fundamental right to privacy. With a profound commitment to complete security, unwavering privacy, and unwavering transparency, Internxt sets itself apart as a champion of user data protection. Notably, all Internxt services are built upon a foundation of 100% open-source architecture, coupled with state-of-the-art end-to-end encryption.

Experience the convenience and flexibility of storing, sharing, and effortlessly accessing your files and photos from any device and operating system. With dedicated desktop and mobile apps compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS, as well as a versatile web app optimized for popular browsers, Internxt ensures a seamless and streamlined cloud storage experience.

Here are some of the features:

Private by design. Gain full control of your files

End-to-end encryption. Encrypts all files into smaller pieces to further ensure they can't be read by an unintended recipient

Zero-knowledge file storage. Only the user has the knowledge ever to access their files

Open source. Codes are made public through GitHub for easy access

100% safe. GDPR compliant & audited and verified by Securitum

Speed without limits. Enjoy the best performance out of your connection

Easy sharing. Sync your files & photos on on all platforms, even Linux!

Available on all your devices. Access your files from the desktop app, web browser app, & iOS/Android app

Intuitive interface. Easy-to-follow UI that makes cloud storage easy & user-friendly

